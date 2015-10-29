Smart furniture for the small spaces

Small spaces can often be difficult to furnish but there are some advantages to limited dimensions. Smaller rooms can be more cosy and are easier to heat, which is exactly what we want now the clocks have turned back and winter is looming.

Furnishing and decorating your less spacious rooms doesn't have to be a chore as there are some very easy ways to make the most of what space you have. Try to stick to more neutral colours, although feel free to add splashes of lighter colours. Don't have too much going on in a smaller space; keep it simple and effective. And, most importantly, choose furniture that will work most effectively for the space available! Don't let one piece of furniture dominate a room. Instead, let smaller items collect together to efficiently form the room, while maintaining an air of sophisticated space.