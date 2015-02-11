5 ways to make the best impression with your hallway

When it comes to hallways, you have to dress to impress. Simply put, the hallway has to make a good impression, as it's the area in which you first welcome, and later say goodbye to your guests. This is in fact the first and last impression they will have of your home, so make it count. You want your hallway to say something about you, but the space is often limited, and avoiding clutter in small spaces such as hallways is a well known and established rule. How do you balance the two requirements to achieve a perfect hallway? Let us guide you with our top 5 tips so that you can make sure your hallway does exactly what it should do—wow your friends and family!
A glass stairwell will instantly make your hallway lighter and brighter as well as helping to create a contemporary look. If your home has been decorated in modern, minimalist or Scandinavian style, glass walls will fit in perfectly with the décor. It's a great way to separate the hall from other rooms, particularly if your home has an unusual layout with the kitchen or dining area on the top rather than the lower floor, preventing it from being closed off from light. Glass stairwells are sturdier than they look, so don't worry if you have young kids or rumbustious pets—just be prepared to polish your hall more regularly as mucky prints and marks on the glass will reverse that good impression straight away!
Mirrors are another foolproof trick for making your hallway seem bigger and lighter. It's up to you how you implement this; whether you choose floor to ceiling mirrors like you can see here, or opt for a traditional wall mirror strategically placed opposite a window for maximum reflection of light, the mirror will be sure to have a brightening effect. If your not sure about having quite so much glass to clean, choosing ornaments with mirrored designs or metallic furniture with mirrored elements, is another effective and practical way to expand your space without changing the floor plan.
White is a good choice for the hallway, and any small spaces for that matter. However, sometimes real life interferes, and we find that our lovely, fresh white walls look a little worse for wear—particularly the walls near the stairs, and even more so in narrow staircases. If you can't keep painting your hallway every few months, but don't want to completely abandon the minimalist, monochrome colours that work so well, choose one rich colour for a feature wall. It makes sense to choose the wall you're more likely to be brushing past when you're walking up and down the stairs. A bold mulberry like you can see here is a much more forgiving shade than stark white.
If you have a little cubby hole under the stairs, you can definitely use this space without it looking cluttered. Don't be afraid to utilise the area, thinking that a bright and open hallway has to be unfurnished. A small vintage style desk, a simple retro phone table, or a single upholstered chair and magazine rack can look modern and personal, and give your hallway a bit of individuality. Candles are another good way to lighten up the darker corners of your hallway, and if you invest in some good quality scented candles, your home will also be smelling great when your guests walk through the door—it's a win win situation!
As with any room, if you introduce too many patterns, people wont know where to look. Keep it simple with nautical stripes, which look great with a variety of styles from Mediterranean to country, or a subtle floral print if you're a fan of the vintage theme. Keep in mind the textures you're using—do they suit the patterns in your hallway? For example, nautical stripes look best on worn, thin and hard-wearing textiles, rather than fluffy carpeting! The pattern you use should always be kept to a minimum. Use it once, for example, in the form of a rug, a framed print, or a light shade.
