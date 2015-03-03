An elegant basement pool, North London

Installing an underground pool under the homes that line suburban London streets is no easy task. The builders of the Victorian and Edwardian era homes that dominate London's residential streetscape could never have fathomed what 21st century building technology would allow, to alter and reshape the homes and properties they built more than a century ago.

Today we are going to skip the house itself, and take a look at a completely decadent basement swimming pool, which was installed in a home in London's prestigious St John's Wood. The pool was designed and constructed by the London Swimming Pool Company, and is part of a luxury remodelling of an entire property. Let's take a look.