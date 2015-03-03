An elegant basement pool, North London

Installing an underground pool under the homes that line suburban London streets is no easy task. The builders of the Victorian and Edwardian era homes that dominate London's residential streetscape could never have fathomed what 21st century building technology would allow, to alter and reshape the homes and properties they built more than a century ago.
Today we are going to skip the house itself, and take a look at a completely decadent basement swimming pool, which was installed in a home in London's prestigious St John's Wood. The pool was designed and constructed by the London Swimming Pool Company, and is part of a luxury remodelling of an entire property. Let's take a look.
The pool is the main feature in the large double basement in the rear garden, which also holds a wellness area including a fully air conditioned gym with changing room, a steam room and lounge area. The other unmissable feature of the new basement is the new bespoke staircase, which stands proudly adjacent to the pool, and leads the occupants to the ground floor of the house itself. The structure made of glass perfectly matches the glimmering blue hues of the pool.
Not only do the stairs offer a thoroughfare to the house, but the opening to the basement directs natural light from outside via the atrium on the upper level. Lighting fixtures also play a vital role in setting the mood for the pool area, with lights neatly tucked away in the ceiling recesses overhead, and the skyward facing LEDs that line the outer walls adding a subtle luminous touch to the overall elegance of the blue, cream, and white colour scheme.
Every detail of the whole project was carefully considered, with design, testing and construction taking a total of 12 months. You can see the detail of the Italian glass mosaic tiles, which required precision fixing; taking time, but offering a stunning finished product.
Modern pools are so much more than simply a hole in the ground with water. They can be super energy efficient, and can include water features, heating, lighting, speaker systems, jets, and in this case, a counter current. This new technology offers a powerful jet at one end of the pool, which allows users to swim against the current on the spot, essentially creating an in-water treadmill.
The finished product is a space of indulgent features; a space for fun, relaxation, or for getting stuck into a serious workout.