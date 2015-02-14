homify 360°: The Stables extension, Scotland

Some people feel that their countryside getaway should represent the pinnacle of the rural idyll: roughly-hewn stone walls, exposed roof beams and open fireplaces, perhaps with a few chickens thrown into the yard for good measure. Others, however, enjoy the challenge of creating a strong contrast between their home and the surrounding landscape, seeking out strong lines and sharp edges that will stand out against a background of rolling hills. But there is a third camp, too, which consists of those who feel a yearning for the pastoral, but still want to leave their own mark – a modern mark – upon the house they live in.

The Stables, an extension project by Scottish firm Roundhouse Architecture, has clearly been created with that third category in mind, yet still harnessing the original and historic nature of the original Stables building. It’s a property that takes a traditional silhouette and does something quite unexpected with it. Today on homify, we have the pleasure of taking a look around…