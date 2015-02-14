homify 360°: The Stables extension, Scotland

Some people feel that their countryside getaway should represent the pinnacle of the rural idyll: roughly-hewn stone walls, exposed roof beams and open fireplaces, perhaps with a few chickens thrown into the yard for good measure. Others, however, enjoy the challenge of creating a strong contrast between their home and the surrounding landscape, seeking out strong lines and sharp edges that will stand out against a background of rolling hills. But there is a third camp, too, which consists of those who feel a yearning for the pastoral, but still want to leave their own mark – a modern mark – upon the house they live in.
The Stables, an extension project by Scottish firm Roundhouse Architecture, has clearly been created with that third category in mind, yet still harnessing the original and historic nature of the original Stables building. It’s a property that takes a traditional silhouette and does something quite unexpected with it. Today on homify, we have the pleasure of taking a look around…
The gable end of this otherwise conventional cottage is where the architects have really managed to put their own stamp on the building. The decision to replace most of the stone on this wall with glass means that the home is on display in cross-section, almost as if it had been sliced down the middle. The fact that the glass sections follow the outline of the house – rather than appearing in more traditionally window-shaped panels – further enhances this effect.
The front entrance comes complete with a sweet name plate and old-fashioned lamps to welcome weary travellers, or occupants in from the cold.
From this angle, The Stables appears to be a pretty, but fairly standard, cottage like any other, with its pleasingly aged stonework and neat slate roof. Only the yucca plant next to the front door hints at something a little more exotic about this property.
The main materials of the house – stone, wood, glass and slate – all work together to create the perfect cohesiveness of the finished product.
The huge glass panels capture and reflect the atmospheric Scottish skies, meaning the look of the house’s exterior changes as often as the clouds do.
Wicker is a popular choice for a country residence, and it’s easy to understand why. Simple, unpretentious and natural, it’s the obvious option for those who are hoping to bring a sense of the countryside into their home. In this case, there’s even a wicker lamp. It goes without saying that the floors must be wood, of course. It’s the perfect complement for all that wicker, not to mention for the bright water and grass visible beyond the door.
This corner of The Stables gets everything just right. Leaving the stones of the wall visible adds a perfect pinch of rustic rawness, which acts as the perfect background to the old-fashioned turned wood posts on the staircase. As with the wooden floors being almost a given, leaving the staircase unpainted would be more or less non-negotiable here.
As impressive as they look from the outside, it’s here in the bedroom that the gable end’s enormous windows really come into their own. With a view like that outside your house, it would be madness not to give over one whole wall of the building to glass.
