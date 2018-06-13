Building the ultimate man cave

They say a man's house is his castle. This might be true, but what do they call a man's room? A man cave, of course. A sanctuary away from the rest of the house and the rest of the world, a place to spend time alone, or to hang out with mates. A place for chatting, laughing, watching sport, and playing pool. A place to hang prized possessions, or those items you dare not try to display elsewhere in the house.
From a simple converted garage, to an entire basement completely kitted out with all the desires of a modern man, every male deserves to have a man cave to call his own at least once in his life. Read on to see how these homes from around the world have incorporated a little manliness into their design.
Being a testosterone-filled room, the image that first springs to mind when you hear the term man cave may be something very similar to this space- a man cave full of strong, dark colours, a bar, a huge couch for kicking back, and a pool table for a little healthy competition between friends. Designed by MPD London in a bachelor pad on the outskirts of the capital, this man cave in the attic also has a retractable cinema screen, big enough to keep the crowd on the 20 seat sofa happy. Good luck keeping your mates away when the big games are on.
The same concept as the first image, yet designed in a totally different way, is this man cave that features the amazing marine life aquarium you can see here. Looking just like a tropical barrier reef, Aquarium Architecture have been able to recreate what looks like a real life scene straight out of Finding Nemo. It features an array of warm water sealife, including both fish and coral. Standing tall beside the pool table and bar of the ground floor of this prominent footballer's home, it is hard to deny the sheer beauty and desire to own such an amazing aquarium.
Every man cave deserves a bar of some description, and the owner of this man cave has left out no detail when it comes to designing his at-home bar, and basement cinema. Complete with intricate lighting, including the star lights on the roof, and lighting hiding in the cornices of the bar itself and its shelves. For anybody who thought a man cave a was a dark and smelly basement, this room perfectly exemplifies the ideas of the modern, discerning man.
If your man cave is all about movies and sports, then don't hesitate to invest in a large, quality television or projector. For much the same reasons as investing in a good bed because you get so much use out of it- the same principal applies here. This cinema room by Mille Coulers is the complete package- rear projector, surround sound, cinema style loungers, and even fabric walls to reduce noise.
Alternatively, if you are more a “can't ever leave work at the office” kind of guy, then maybe a completely unique at-home workspace like this could become your own take on a man cave. The “Shofice” (shed + office) in the garden of a home in St John's Wood in London, is a garden pavilion containing a small office alongside garden storage space. Cleverly deigned by Platform 5 Architects, the aim was to create a peculiar timber office for the garden that is reminiscent of a wood shaving.
Whatever your. age, taste, or budget, a man cave is something every man should be able to call his own, at least once in his life. Want to see more male related articles? Then take a look at this article on bachelor pads.