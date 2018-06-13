Building the ultimate man cave

They say a man's house is his castle. This might be true, but what do they call a man's room? A man cave, of course. A sanctuary away from the rest of the house and the rest of the world, a place to spend time alone, or to hang out with mates. A place for chatting, laughing, watching sport, and playing pool. A place to hang prized possessions, or those items you dare not try to display elsewhere in the house.

From a simple converted garage, to an entire basement completely kitted out with all the desires of a modern man, every male deserves to have a man cave to call his own at least once in his life. Read on to see how these homes from around the world have incorporated a little manliness into their design.