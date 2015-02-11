Why wait? Enjoy these 6 household items every day!

Why is it that we spend hours and hours searching for the perfect finishing touches to our homes, only to keep them safe out of sight until a special occasion arises? When you think about it, spending money on fancy appliances or fine tableware, only to lock them away, collecting dust until the Queen comes to tea, really doesn't make sense. A better idea would be to actually enjoy the lovely things we buy for our homes—surely that is not that outlandish a suggestion? It's time to think about what you could be making more of in your home, and once you realise how using these things every day can make a big difference to your room (and even your mood), you'll wonder why you were ever holding them back.

Reassessing what you actually have in your home might cause you to realise how much stuff you've forgotten about over the years, so you can also treat this exercise as an early 'spring-clean'. In addition to that, once you take a more relaxed approach to how you use your favourite items in your home, you'll find this relaxed attitude filters into your every day life as well!