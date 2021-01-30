Your browser is out-of-date.

Cheap and easy DIY garden projects

Hausgarten Wagner - "Sylter Garten", SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften Modern garden
We don’t need to be reminded of the fact that gardening is regarded as one of the best forms of exercise. But a healthy heart rate is usually the last thing on the mind of someone who’s painstakingly busy trying to shove some style into their garden and yard. That is because we are all too aware that, when people come scoping out your property, they bring judgement along – and some is definitely reserved for the shape of your outdoor space.

Fortunately, one doesn’t need a large gardening budget or even professional assistance (although you definitely can call in some expert Gardeners and/or Landscape Architects)

in order to enjoy a beautiful garden, as the world is rich with DIY garden ideas. So, to inspire you to put some style back into your lawn, potted plants, pathway and whatever else you have in your garden, let’s check out some funky garden projects you could perhaps even try and DIY this weekend!


1. Create a rustic barbecue set up

outdoor cooking area wood-fired oven Rustic style garden outdoor kitchen,pizza oven,bbq
wood-fired oven

outdoor cooking area

wood-fired oven
wood-fired oven
wood-fired oven

Built from bricks, for all weather grilling. Certainly not the easiest DIY project to take on, but if you have the skills…  


2. Lay a wooden garden path

Hausgarten Wagner - "Sylter Garten", SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften Modern garden
SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften

SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften
SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften
SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften

Made from pallet planks.

3. Hang a rope tree swing

GERONIMO - a monkey swing Green Oak Furniture Ltd GardenFurniture
Green Oak Furniture Ltd

GERONIMO—a monkey swing

Green Oak Furniture Ltd
Green Oak Furniture Ltd
Green Oak Furniture Ltd

Made from a single piece of wood and some sturdy rope.

4. Create a bird bath

Floriana Bird Bath Solar Powered Water Feature Primrose GardenAccessories & decoration
Primrose

Floriana Bird Bath Solar Powered Water Feature

Primrose
Primrose
Primrose

From an upcycled water feature. This DIY garden project is as easy as scoping out yard sales or other places where you can pick up a perfectly good piece for next to nothing. 


5. Make planters

Vintage Coca Cola Cool-Box Vintage Archive HouseholdHomewares
Vintage Archive

Vintage Coca Cola Cool-Box

Vintage Archive
Vintage Archive
Vintage Archive

From fun vintage items.

6. Use old bathroom suite items

Washbasin planter Donna Walker Design Eclectic style garden
Donna Walker Design

Washbasin planter

Donna Walker Design
Donna Walker Design
Donna Walker Design

As eccentric planters!

7. Use large plant pots as parasol stands

PARASOLS DESIGN ET ORIGINAUX : un large choix pour sublimer votre décoration d'extérieur., KSL LIVING KSL LIVING GardenAccessories & decoration
KSL LIVING

KSL LIVING
KSL LIVING
KSL LIVING

Instead of expensive weighted alternatives.

8. Upcycle interior lamps

Arabic lamp for garden homify GardenLighting Iron/Steel Black
homify

Arabic lamp for garden

homify
homify
homify

As garden lights that can house tea lights.

9. Create seasonal tableaus

Watering can Light Garland ELLA JAMES GardenLighting
ELLA JAMES

Watering can Light Garland

ELLA JAMES
ELLA JAMES
ELLA JAMES

With fairy lights and accessories.

10. Pallet furniture is great

ALMANZOR sofá palets. 120x80cm, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario GardenFurniture
ECOdECO Mobiliario

ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

And so cheap to make!

11. Upcycle items to use as cute bird feeders

Teapot Bird Feeder ELLA JAMES GardenAccessories & decoration
ELLA JAMES

Teapot Bird Feeder

ELLA JAMES
ELLA JAMES
ELLA JAMES

Such as this old decorative teapot.

12. Make little fairy doors to add some magic to your garden

Fairy door Marble Inspiration GardenAccessories & decoration
Marble Inspiration

Fairy door

Marble Inspiration
Marble Inspiration
Marble Inspiration

You can even use clay for these!

13. Repurpose old tin cans and buckets

Brent Verdigris Plant Pot, Rowen & Wren Rowen & Wren GardenPlant pots & vases
Rowen &amp; Wren

Brent Verdigris Plant Pot

Rowen & Wren
Rowen &amp; Wren
Rowen & Wren

As funky planters.

14. Use old plastic drinks bottles

Photos, homify Online GmbH & Co. KG homify Online GmbH & Co. KG
homify Online GmbH &amp; Co. KG

homify Online GmbH & Co. KG
homify Online GmbH &amp; Co. KG
homify Online GmbH & Co. KG

As hanging planters.

15. Repurpose old sleepers

こんなクリート, 平山庭店 平山庭店 GardenFencing & walls
平山庭店

平山庭店
平山庭店
平山庭店

To make contemplation plinths for a Zen space.

16. Make a simple garden path

Sandstone & Aggregate Path Earth Designs Modern garden Sandstone Beige
Earth Designs

Sandstone & Aggregate Path

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

From cheap flagstones and shingle.

17. Use fishing wire

Jardim romântico, Lúcia Vale Interiores Lúcia Vale Interiores Rustic style garden
Lúcia Vale Interiores

Lúcia Vale Interiores
Lúcia Vale Interiores
Lúcia Vale Interiores

To start training a trailing tree or climber across a wall or pergola.

18. Use discarded pine cones and wax

Bag of 10 Heart shaped firelighters Hunter Gatherer Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Hunter Gatherer

Bag of 10 Heart shaped firelighters

Hunter Gatherer
Hunter Gatherer
Hunter Gatherer

To make pretty barbecue lighters!

19. Make beautiful garden sculptures

Cow Parsley Garden Sculpture Garden Art and Sculpture Modern garden Metal
Garden Art and Sculpture

Cow Parsley Garden Sculpture

Garden Art and Sculpture
Garden Art and Sculpture
Garden Art and Sculpture

From wood or metal and plant amongst your blooms.

20. Paint a shabby chic garden sign on some scrap wood

Welcome to my Bee - autiful Garden sign - rustic hanging bees plaque Tittlemouse GardenAccessories & decoration
Tittlemouse

Welcome to my Bee—autiful Garden sign—rustic hanging bees plaque

Tittlemouse
Tittlemouse
Tittlemouse

And hang with string on your gate.


How a beautiful garden can boost your property value (part 1)

Contemporary Garden GRDN Landscape + Garden Design Modern garden Timber deck, Natural Stone, Plank Paving, Gravel , Garden Deisgn, Planting
GRDN Landscape + Garden Design

Contemporary Garden

GRDN Landscape + Garden Design
GRDN Landscape + Garden Design
GRDN Landscape + Garden Design

Beautiful DIY garden ideas don’t have to cost a lot of money, yet they can certainly help bring some in. Sometimes a property’s value can rise up to 20% simply because the garden has been properly maintained. And gardening also offers the second biggest return on investment (88%, right behind a new conservatory) with home improvement / garden projects.

A great first impression: A front garden, which is the first area that potential buyers will see, can aid in your property’s kerb appeal.

Privacy and quiet: With the right bushes, fences and hedges, a back garden can become a private and peaceful sanctuary that’s more likely to make buyers part with their money. 


How a beautiful garden can boost your property value (part 2)

Bartholomew Landscaping design and installation of a London garden Bartholomew Landscaping Modern garden
Bartholomew Landscaping

Bartholomew Landscaping design and installation of a London garden

Bartholomew Landscaping
Bartholomew Landscaping
Bartholomew Landscaping

Attention to detail: A well-kept garden can suggest that other features of your home, like plumbing and electrics, are also looked after, thereby assuring potential buyers they’ve found the right home.

Millennials like gardens: Many of them have caught the gardening bug and are on a mission to not only find properties with gardens, but also to boost their skills via numerous DIY gardening projects.

Want some more? How about these 14 head-turning garden features you can build yourself

 


10 conservatory lighting ideas
Are you a DIY novice? Which ideas might you try?

Discover home inspiration!

