Cheap and easy DIY garden projects

We don’t need to be reminded of the fact that gardening is regarded as one of the best forms of exercise. But a healthy heart rate is usually the last thing on the mind of someone who’s painstakingly busy trying to shove some style into their garden and yard. That is because we are all too aware that, when people come scoping out your property, they bring judgement along – and some is definitely reserved for the shape of your outdoor space.
Fortunately, one doesn’t need a large gardening budget or even professional assistance (although you definitely can call in some expert Gardeners and/or Landscape Architects)
in order to enjoy a beautiful garden, as the world is rich with DIY garden ideas. So, to inspire you to put some style back into your lawn, potted plants, pathway and whatever else you have in your garden, let’s check out some funky garden projects you could perhaps even try and DIY this weekend!
Built from bricks, for all weather grilling. Certainly not the easiest DIY project to take on, but if you have the skills…
Made from pallet planks.
Made from a single piece of wood and some sturdy rope.
From an upcycled water feature. This DIY garden project is as easy as scoping out yard sales or other places where you can pick up a perfectly good piece for next to nothing.
From fun vintage items.
As eccentric planters!
Instead of expensive weighted alternatives.
As garden lights that can house tea lights.
With fairy lights and accessories.
And so cheap to make!
Such as this old decorative teapot.
You can even use clay for these!
As funky planters.
As hanging planters.
From cheap flagstones and shingle.
To start training a trailing tree or climber across a wall or pergola.
To make pretty barbecue lighters!
From wood or metal and plant amongst your blooms.
And hang with string on your gate.
Beautiful DIY garden ideas don’t have to cost a lot of money, yet they can certainly help bring some in. Sometimes a property’s value can rise up to 20% simply because the garden has been properly maintained. And gardening also offers the second biggest return on investment (88%, right behind a new conservatory) with home improvement / garden projects.
• A great first impression: A front garden, which is the first area that potential buyers will see, can aid in your property’s kerb appeal.
• Privacy and quiet: With the right bushes, fences and hedges, a back garden can become a private and peaceful sanctuary that’s more likely to make buyers part with their money.
• Attention to detail: A well-kept garden can suggest that other features of your home, like plumbing and electrics, are also looked after, thereby assuring potential buyers they’ve found the right home.
• Millennials like gardens: Many of them have caught the gardening bug and are on a mission to not only find properties with gardens, but also to boost their skills via numerous DIY gardening projects.
