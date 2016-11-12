Your browser is out-of-date.

18 easy ways to have a lovely bathroom (and not die trying)

Broadgates Road, Granit Architects Granit Architects Minimalist bathroom
In case you didn't know, you don't have to break your back or your budget in order to create a bathroom design you can be proud of. In fact, if you follow some simple and inexpensive tips, you can stand back and marvel at one of the most beautiful and usable spaces you've ever seen.

Luckily for you, we've brought together some of the best and most effective tips right here and they all get the interior designer nod of approval as we gleaned them all from completed projects! Sneaky? Us? Never! 

1. Coordinate your accents

Falkirk St, MDSX Contractors Ltd MDSX Contractors Ltd Industrial style bathroom
So, shiny with shiny and brushed with brushed! This will look more thought out.

2. Have wall-mounted taps

Decorative Tiles, Elalux Tile Elalux Tile Modern bathroom Metal Beige
For a quirky and modern touch.

3. Opt for an invisible glass shower screen

homify Minimalist bathroom
To make the room appear larger than it is.

4. Have all the metal fixtures re-covered

Decorative Tiles, Elalux Tile Elalux Tile Modern bathroom Marble Beige
We love these gold tones!

5. Replace old radiators

Schoolmasters build different Modern bathroom
With a heated towel rail.

6. Paint the original floor

homify Classic style bathroom
With bathroom-friendly paint.

7. Freshen your tile grout

Bathroom homify Modern bathroom
Bathroom

With a new application or a grout pen.

8. Add wood beading your cabinets

Oakhill Court, Putney, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Rustic style bathroom
And then paint them for a heritage look.

9. Paint a few items black

Blossomvale Space Atelier Pte Ltd Scandinavian style bathroom
To create a monochrome masterpiece.

10. Just replace an old fashioned bath

​Brixham House, Tye Architects Tye Architects Modern bathroom
And go all out with the new style!

11. Use salvaged mirrors

BATH ROOM DESIGNS BY HOLLY KEELING, holly keeling interiors and styling holly keeling interiors and styling Bathroom
For a heritage feel at a fraction of the cost.

12. Upcycle an old dresser

Victorian Townhouse, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Modern bathroom
As a vanity unit.

13. Use over the top light fixtures

Bathroom, The Wilderness, Wiltshire, Concept Interior Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd Classic style bathroom
To brighten a sparse bathroom.

14. Add framed art to the walls

CASA LOS ENCINOS, gOO Arquitectos gOO Arquitectos Minimalist bathroom Tiles Grey
Like you would in any other room.

15. Continue a mosaic tiled effect around your mirror

Bathroom Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Modern bathroom
So stylish and eye-catching!

16. Invest in a huge plant for the room

Stonearth - Finesse Oak washstand double basins Stonearth Interiors Ltd Scandinavian style bathroom
It'll look so fresh.

17. Tile your sink surround

Courtyard House - East Dulwich, Designcubed Designcubed Modern bathroom
For a fast and impactful revamp.

18. Go all out with your towels

Bathroom homify Modern bathroom
High-quality ones will stand out and make your bathroom feel far more expensive.

For some extra bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 19 Tricks To Have The Cleanest Bathroom EVER!

Which of these ideas will you attempt in your bathroom?

