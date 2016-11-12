18 easy ways to have a lovely bathroom (and not die trying)

In case you didn't know, you don't have to break your back or your budget in order to create a bathroom design you can be proud of. In fact, if you follow some simple and inexpensive tips, you can stand back and marvel at one of the most beautiful and usable spaces you've ever seen.

Luckily for you, we've brought together some of the best and most effective tips right here and they all get the interior designer nod of approval as we gleaned them all from completed projects! Sneaky? Us? Never!