15 things all clever homeowners do every year

Wood Sash Window Draught Proofing, arisadam18 arisadam18 Wooden windows
Being a homeowner can seem like something of a dark art, especially if you want to do it right and be as efficient as possible. However, once you've read this article, you'll be equipped with all the information you need to be a stand up example of a responsible property owner! 

Nobody gives you a list of everything you should be doing each year in order to stay on top of house maintenance, so we're going to do exactly that. The aim is to put your minds at rest and prevent you having to call out professionals unless you really need to.

Let's take at look at what you should be doing…

1. Review your building and contents insurance policy

Whitton Drive, GK Architects Ltd GK Architects Ltd Terrace house
GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd

To make sure you're getting the best deal.

2. Drain the hot water tank and re-fill the system

White quartz worktop with undermount sink Style Within Modern kitchen Grey kitchen tap,undermount sink,quartz worktop,white worktop,grey kitchen,swan neck tap,flexible tap,pelmet light
Style Within
Style Within

To prevent sediment build-up running through the pipes.

3. Clean out tumble dryer vents and ducts

Belgravia - Laundry/Ironing Room off Roof Terrace Meltons Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Meltons
Meltons

To prevent a lint build-up and make the machine run more efficiently.

4. Update your house inventory

Living Room Tailored Living Interiors Modern living room Interior designer,interior design,window seat,bespoke sofa,bespoke tables
Tailored Living Interiors
Tailored Living Interiors

For insurance purposes.

5. Inspect the roof for broken tiles or raised flashing

Smart Guttering homify Modern houses
homify
homify

So they can be tackled before they become an issue.

6. Clear the gutters

Project 313 Project 3 Architects Modern houses Bricks Red House. Home. Red brick. Aluminium window. Railway sleepers. Landscape
Project 3 Architects
Project 3 Architects

To prevent blockages in wetter months after the leaves have dropped.

7. Check for foundation problems

Hilltop stone farm buildings converted and extended to form modern family home, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Modern houses
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

By looking for wall and floor cracks. Make a note of the locations and sizes for comparison.

8. Look for water leaks

The Cotes Mill Shaker Kitchen deVOL Kitchens Rustic style kitchen
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

To prevent water damage seeping into brickwork.

9. Clean out and re-organise the garage

6m x 6m Wooden double garage Regency Timber Buildings LTD Classic style garage/shed
Regency Timber Buildings LTD
Regency Timber Buildings LTD

You might also find some things to sell hidden away!

10. Check outside drains

Full House Renovation with Crittall Extension, London, HollandGreen HollandGreen Classic style houses
HollandGreen
HollandGreen

To ensure good flow and no blockages.

11. Check window seals

Wood Casement Windows arisadam18 Wooden windows
arisadam18
arisadam18

And re-putty if necessary, or replace glass panes if cracked or blown.

12. Monitor your trees

Garden gate Deakinlock Garden Design Classic rooms
Deakinlock Garden Design
Deakinlock Garden Design

To assess if they need trimming, felling or supporting.

13. Check decking for signs of mildew setting in

homify Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration
homify
homify

And then steam clean and stain to prevent rot.

14. Totally clear out the pantry and check all sell-by dates

The Cupboard Johnny Grey KitchenCabinets & shelves
Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey

This is a good excuse for a dinner party!

15. Throw out all old medicines and lotions

VINTAGE LARGE HOSPITAL MEDICINE CABINET, Retro Living Retro Living BathroomMedicine cabinets
Retro Living
Retro Living

You'll be shocked how long you keep things like this for.

For more homeowner advice, take a look at this Ideabook: Planning a home extension? Here’s what NOT to do!

Quick and easy DIY renovations
Which of these things were you already doing?

