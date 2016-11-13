30 photos of a truly wonderful home

Today we want to show you one of the single most impressive houses we've ever come across on homify. With a stunning collection of materials all combining to create a visually delightful home design, it would be easy to simply get caught up in the exterior façade but there is much, much more to this home than just a beautiful exterior and a picture perfect garden. Speaking of which, we have rarely seen an outdoor space that is so perfectly reflective of the location and harmonious with a building!

With so many amazing things to see, we thought it would be a good idea to point out a few things to keep in mind, so here are our top picks:

1. While the façade here is striking (almost to the point of being of being a little overwhelming) it's the garden that really supports the whole look. At every conceivable turn, there is an injection of greenery, either in potted form or planted, and it breaks up the vast swathes of bright white render. Add to that, rustic wood accents and you have a one of a kind exterior that totally blows you away!

2. The kitchen is a most interesting installation as it's a symbiotic combination of both a kitchen and a dining room, but not in a standard or played out way. We don't think we've ever seen a set up that prioritises eating and cooking in equal measure, and we have to say that the modern kitchen design is a bit of a surprise. The sleek white cabinets really are a sight to behold, as is the wraparound table design, but the patterned floor really lifts the whole space. Just wait until you see it!

3. The polished wooden flooring throughout this home is more than just a huge bonus, it's a work of art. Seamlessly connecting every room and creating an easy dialogue that whispers of elegance, sophistication and a natural connection to organic materials and styling, we think the perfectly polished boards throughout this home finish each room wonderfully (excluding the kitchen and bathrooms) to perfection and we know you'll agree.

Keep these key elements in mind as we transport to a whole other world of interior design!