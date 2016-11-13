Bathtub- Good idea or bad?

Don't get caught up in the belief that a bathroom design absolutely, positively has to contain a bath, as it really doesn't! In fact, if you're a household of shower users, it makes total sense that you discard the bath altogether in favour of a more luxurious and spacious shower unit.

Ask any modern bathroom planner and they'll tell you that you can make your own rules when it comes to the things you choose to include in your space. Nevertheless, in case you need some further proof, take a look at these incredible bath-less bathrooms and the reasons why they work so well!