8 fabulous houses under 75 m²

Whoever said that size matters had clearly never seen these amazing but modest homes, but we bet they would have liked to! With no more than 75 square metres apiece (and significantly less in at least one case), these gorgeous houses are proof incarnate that you don't need to cover a lot of ground to enjoy a huge amount of style.

Naturally, we credit the architects in question for having the skill and determination to create luxury home design on a smaller scale, but we think the owners will have also had a lot to do with the end results being as fantastic as they are.

Come with us as we take a closer look at some small yet mighty homes and see if you could enjoy living a little more modestly!