8 fabulous houses under 75 m²

昭和モダンの木造住宅, モリモトアトリエ / morimoto atelier モリモトアトリエ / morimoto atelier Modern houses Wood Black
Whoever said that size matters had clearly never seen these amazing but modest homes, but we bet they would have liked to! With no more than 75 square metres apiece (and significantly less in at least one case), these gorgeous houses are proof incarnate that you don't need to cover a lot of ground to enjoy a huge amount of style. 

Naturally, we credit the architects in question for having the skill and determination to create luxury home design on a smaller scale, but we think the owners will have also had a lot to do with the end results being as fantastic as they are. 

Come with us as we take a closer look at some small yet mighty homes and see if you could enjoy living a little more modestly!

1. Perfectly coordinated

Wohnhaus in Reilingen, Architekten Lenzstrasse Dreizehn Architekten Lenzstrasse Dreizehn Modern houses
Architekten Lenzstrasse Dreizehn

This mix of white render and natural wood looks utterly amazing and help to make the house look just that big bigger, thanks to the simple styling. 

That little detached garage is a fabulous bonus feature!

2. The archetypal wood cabin

昭和モダンの木造住宅, モリモトアトリエ / morimoto atelier モリモトアトリエ / morimoto atelier Modern houses Wood Black
モリモトアトリエ / morimoto atelier

Hidden away in the forest, this modest wooden cabin certainly doesn't pull any style punches and makes us yearn to leave the city far behind.

3. A real statement piece of architecture

Vipp Shelter Vipp Industrial style clinics Commercial Spaces
Vipp

Vipp Shelter

A flagship creation for this particular company, you can't deny this home has a real presence! Dark, brooding and incredibly open, the small proportions don't dull the innovation one jot.

4. A perfect little prefab

homify Modern houses
homify

If you thought prefabricated homes were all a little naff and dated, think again! 

Modern incarnations are simply stunning and look like contemporary masterpieces, all on a smaller and more manageable scale. 

We love the sound of that and the look of this home.

5. Rural cottage style

Saman Damı, ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ Country style houses
ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ

Cottages always conjure images of being small, quaint and a little antiquated, which is all part of their charm and we love it! This chunky stone house looks great and with a vibrant front door, the rustic look is complete.

6. Designed to fit the space

화성 봉가리주택 - 아빠와 아들의 아지트가 있는 집, 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 Modern houses
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토

An awkward plot doesn't have to be an issue when you're willing to sacrifice size for style. This incredible home might not be a palace in stature, but it is royally beautiful.

7. A modular masterpiece

homify
homify

Modular homes are perfect for sites that can and will accept some modifications at a later date. 

Each segment can be relatively small because, when combined, they form a modest yet comfortable home. The ultra-contemporary look doesn't exactly hurt either!

8. The smallest of all

VIMOB by COLECTIVO CREATIVO , COLECTIVO CREATIVO COLECTIVO CREATIVO Modern houses
COLECTIVO CREATIVO

Boasting just 37 m² of internal space, this prefabricated home is the smallest and perhaps most eye-catching of them all. With everything you could need, this colourful home makes living modestly a real art form!

For more small home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Magical Small 38 m² Home.

Which small home design was your favourite?

