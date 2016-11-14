15 easy ways to create the garden of your dreams!

Gardens are a delight to behold when they've been planned and executed perfectly, exactly capturing your specific wants and aesthetic.
The question is, what is it that constitutes your absolute dream outdoor space? Are you mad for wildflowers? Crazy for hut tubs? Or potty for pergolas? Any experienced landscape architect will be able to create the perfect garden for you as long as you have a decisive list of things you want to include.
In case you need a little inspiration to get your gardening wish list curated, we honed in on some of the most covetable garden additions out there. Why not take a look and make a little check list for your new space?
Go on, treat yourself… you deserve it!
So grab some solar-powered LEDs and go wild.
For a little year round warmth.
Especially if space is tight and you have a free wall.
For a sociable hot spot.
Try to be inventive!
And use as a perfect vantage point for admiring your handiwork.
Such as this hanging tree chair.
For romantic illumination and classy styling.
And use it to house a bistro dining set.
Include a wild section, if you can handle leaving the reigns in the hands of Mother Nature.
Complete with contemplative statutes.
If luxury is your ultimate driving force.
Dare to be bold!
Ensure it's safe and free of hazards.
By adding recliners!
For a little more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 20 cheap and easy garden DIY projects you can manage.