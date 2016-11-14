Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 easy ways to create the garden of your dreams!

press profile homify press profile homify
Palissade IdeAL bois composite aluminium, Deck-linéa Deck-linéa Modern garden
Loading admin actions …

Gardens are a delight to behold when they've been planned and executed perfectly, exactly capturing your specific wants and aesthetic. 

The question is, what is it that constitutes your absolute dream outdoor space? Are you mad for wildflowers? Crazy for hut tubs? Or potty for pergolas? Any experienced landscape architect will be able to create the perfect garden for you as long as you have a decisive list of things you want to include.

In case you need a little inspiration to get your gardening wish list curated, we honed in on some of the most covetable garden additions out there. Why not take a look and make a little check list for your new space? 

Go on, treat yourself… you deserve it!

1. It's all about the lighting

Battersea Town House, PAD ARCHITECTS PAD ARCHITECTS Modern garden
PAD ARCHITECTS

Battersea Town House

PAD ARCHITECTS
PAD ARCHITECTS
PAD ARCHITECTS

So grab some solar-powered LEDs and go wild.

2. Add a fire pit

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

For a little year round warmth.

3. Try a vertical garden

MÃO NA TERRA, in Belo Horizonte. BR (2015), Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Rustic style garden Wood
Luiza Soares—Paisagismo

Luiza Soares - Paisagismo
Luiza Soares—Paisagismo
Luiza Soares - Paisagismo

Especially if space is tight and you have a free wall.

4. Don't forget to embrace an outdoor kitchen set up

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

For a sociable hot spot.

5. Outdoor seating is an absolute must

Moroccan style garden Gullaksen Architects Mediterranean style garden
Gullaksen Architects

Moroccan style garden

Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects

Try to be inventive!

6. Build a spectacular deck to sit on

Palissade IdeAL bois composite aluminium, Deck-linéa Deck-linéa Modern garden
Deck-linéa

Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa

And use as a perfect vantage point for admiring your handiwork.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Accessorise well with unusual additions

Town House, Sussex., CHALKSPACE CHALKSPACE Classic style garden
CHALKSPACE

Town House, Sussex.

CHALKSPACE
CHALKSPACE
CHALKSPACE

Such as this hanging tree chair.

8. Try some hurricane lamps

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden homify Modern garden
homify

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden

homify
homify
homify

For romantic illumination and classy styling.

9. Build a perfect pergola

CASA VILLA LOBOS.SÃO PAULO.BRASIL, Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz Classic style garden
Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz

Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz
Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz
Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz

And use it to house a bistro dining set.

10. Really go to town adding plants and flowers

Romantic rose garden Roger Webster Garden Design Classic style garden
Roger Webster Garden Design

Romantic rose garden

Roger Webster Garden Design
Roger Webster Garden Design
Roger Webster Garden Design

Include a wild section, if you can handle leaving the reigns in the hands of Mother Nature.

11. Try including a little serenity with a quiet zone

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Complete with contemplative statutes. 

12. Maybe go all out with a hot tub

Casa Cor RS 2014, Plena Madeiras Nobres Plena Madeiras Nobres Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Plena Madeiras Nobres

Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres

If luxury is your ultimate driving force.

13. Include a clever and unusual water feature

moderne Terrasse mit Wasserfall, Sitzbank und Treppenstufen, Neues Gartendesign by Wentzel Neues Gartendesign by Wentzel Modern garden
Neues Gartendesign by Wentzel

Neues Gartendesign by Wentzel
Neues Gartendesign by Wentzel
Neues Gartendesign by Wentzel

Dare to be bold!

14. Don't forget to include somewhere fun for the kids to play

VICTORIAN, Minik Ev Minik Ev GardenSwings & play sets
Minik Ev

Minik Ev
Minik Ev
Minik Ev

Ensure it's safe and free of hazards.

15. Make the most of a natural sun trap

Summer house and Zen garden Martin Hall Design Modern garden
Martin Hall Design

Summer house and Zen garden

Martin Hall Design
Martin Hall Design
Martin Hall Design

By adding recliners!

For a little more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 20 cheap and easy garden DIY projects you can manage.

11 golden rules for covering the walls of your home
Which ideas would finish your garden to perfection?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks