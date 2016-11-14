11 easy home upgrades that'll cost you under £40

We love a bargain and when it can also make our homes look that bit better, it's a double win as far as we're concerned! That's why we've devised 11 fabulous home improvement ideas, all of which will cost you under £40 and be simple enough for even the most inexperienced DIYer to tackle.

We've been paying attention to the best interior designers out there, making notes about what they do to significantly improve individual rooms and we think we've nailed some bargain versions for you here.

Let's take a look and you can be the judge!