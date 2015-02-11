The world’s largest airport—Zaha Hadid Architects

Take a look at the first pictures of this large-scale project, which will soon be the biggest airport in the world. On opening, the international passenger terminal in Daxing, Beijing will be able to accommodate 45 million passengers, and after a short time, this number will rise to 100 million passengers per year! Considering the steady population growth in China, as well as the increasing tendency of the Chinese middle class to travel, it's not surprising that the existing airport in the Chinese capital can't keep up with the quantity of passengers. For this reason, plans have been drawn up to build a new facility, which upon completion will be larger than the entire surface area of Heathrow Airport! The international competition to design this landmark public building was won by Zaha Hadid Architects, chaired by Zaha Hadid- the most famous women in the world of contemporary architecture, who has already produced a number of awe-inspiring projects on a global scale.

Hadid's designs are very distinctive and comprise of some easily recognisable elements that have come to be known as her trademarks: wavy shapes, gently curved horns, penetrating the layers and overlapping shapes. All of these motifs can be found in this current project—see for yourself!