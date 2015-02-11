The world’s largest airport—Zaha Hadid Architects

Take a look at the first pictures of this large-scale project, which will soon be the biggest airport in the world. On opening, the international passenger terminal in Daxing, Beijing will be able to accommodate 45 million passengers, and after a short time, this number will rise to 100 million passengers per year! Considering the steady population growth in China, as well as the increasing tendency of the Chinese middle class to travel, it's not surprising that the existing airport in the Chinese capital can't keep up with the quantity of passengers. For this reason, plans have been drawn up to build a new facility, which upon completion will be larger than the entire surface area of Heathrow Airport! The international competition to design this landmark public building was won by Zaha Hadid Architects, chaired by Zaha Hadid- the most famous women in the world of contemporary architecture, who has already produced a number of awe-inspiring projects on a global scale.
Hadid's designs are very distinctive and comprise of some easily recognisable elements that have come to be known as her trademarks: wavy shapes, gently curved horns, penetrating the layers and overlapping shapes. All of these motifs can be found in this current project—see for yourself!
The site for the soon to be largest airport in the world is located on the other side of Beijing, far away from the current airport in the capital. Although the latter is huge and is one of the largest facilities of its kind in the world, the current scale of passenger traffic has become unmanageable. The new terminal, with its monumental proportions, is to be completed as early as 2017! The airport's completion will act as a catalyst for air links between Beijing and the world's biggest centres of politics, economics and culture, thereby increasing China's influence in the global economic arena even more.
The International Terminal in Daxing will not only be the largest air transport hub in the world, but will also serve as a centre of intersecting truck, bus, and train connections. The project will provide a multi-modal transportation centre in the region, combining local and national railway lines, including Gaotie speed rail, and highway and regional roads. The airport will encourage economic growth on both a national and international scale.
The objective of the project was to focus on the experience of users and create a functional public space in which a high quality service can be provided. Zaha Hadid Architects opted for a solution that ensures the airport is convenient, practical and pleasant, and the building itself will last to serve many future generations in accordance with the principle of sustainable development.
The interiors of the terminal are signature Hadid- incorporating corrugated arched curves, rounded walls, overlapping spaces and a subtle play of light. We can't wait to see this amazing project in it's completed state! Photos of earlier work from Zaha Hadid Architects can be found here.