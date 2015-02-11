An 11th century Manor, Wiltshire

Often we hear the word 'manor', which conjures thoughts of old stone homes, surrounded by lush countryside, emitting their own special brand of nostalgia. But what exactly is a manor house? Traditionally, a manor was a local area of governance, and the Manor House was the home of Lord of the Manor . These homes were scattered throughout the UK and Europe during previous centuries, with the manor houses that remain, becoming highly sought after residential properties.

Ansty Manor, a quaint stone home in Wiltshire in the West Country, dates as far back as the 11th century. It was recently purchased by new owners who wished to give the house a facelift, while still recognising the important history told by the existing home. Being a grade II listed building, a number of requirements had to be met regarding restoration and remodelling. The resulting finished product was a home suited to 21st century living, whilst still completely respecting the existing structure.