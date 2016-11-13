A little garden full of great ideas you can copy!

Those who are under the impression that a garden is nothing more than a few plants and an old bird bath should really get out more. Here on homify, we are all about fresh ideas and beautiful spaces, which is why we’re always ripe and ready to help you style up your interior- and exterior spaces. And on today’s agenda: your garden.
Whether you prefer the lush and natural look for your garden or a more detailed and laid-out structure, our bag of tips today is sure to inspire you. Although our ideas take on a more modern and contemporary style with some timber structures, sharp lines and neutral tones, we have added a gentle curve in here and there – for detail and aesthetic quality, of course.
Scroll on and see which ideas could be perfect for your little garden space back home.
A pergola can be so much more than just a timber (or metal) structure adding detail to your garden.
Styling it up and adding a few touches can make it most practical too, even going so far as covering it up to provide you with shade for when you’re up for a spot of tea in the garden, but not so much for sunburn.
We just love the sleek and smooth approach to design this garden takes. Look at that path adorned with timber planks curving around the corner, interrupted by another line of wooden planks running at a tangent to the primary layout.
A few stone paving slabs have been added to the lawn, spaced out at irregular intervals for a “loose” look.
What would this look like in your garden? Or would you prefer to lose the wooden planks altogether and have those stepping stones look a bit more natural?
Don’t knock vertical space, as it can help us out with both storage and beauty, in- and outside the house.
Here, a timber structure acts as both a unique garden sculpture and a base for climbing plants, helping them twist and curve beautifully as they grow upwards.
If you’re really more into a lush and natural look, this selection of plants and flowers could be ideal inspiration for you.
Take a look at how that selection of wild flowers and other low-lying plants line the garden edge, providing an abundance of plush freshness that also serves as secondary garden fencing.
This detailed look at the wooden pergola ensures a charming and homely vibe for the garden. Timber planks are spaced out at regular intervals, with seating- and storage compartments that are completely enclosed.
The storage unit’s door contrasts quite effectively with the straight linear look, opting for a diagonal display of the wooden panels for a fun and playful change.
It’s all about the detail…
This timber structure is a two-in-one feature, making up a boundary fence that divides the garden from the neighbour’s, while also serving as a backrest for the pergola. And do you see how it mimics the timber structure that supports the climbing plants?
In addition to looking quite sturdy and elegant, it flaunts a 3-dimensional nature that gives it depth and a solidity that one wouldn’t usually associate with a simple garden fence. It just shows you how big you can go with even the simplest details, effectively transforming the smallest of spaces into eye-catching layouts.
