12 tricks that will make your small home look modern

Say what you will about space, but is feels great to have lots of it in your living quarters. But due to the population becoming more (or maybe Earth is just shrinking?), the lack of space is on just about everybody’s minds these days.

And with small space comes small homes, which can definitely present a challenge not only lifestyle-wise, but on a decorative level too. Those elegant sofas, those fantastic keepsakes you want everybody to admire – they can’t just hover in mid-air, which means it’s up to some clever planning to keep your storage- and display levels adequate, while also ensuring decent moving space for you and your family.

Which brings us to today’s piece: 12 modern tips to decorate smaller rooms without cutting the style factor. Let’s see what our options are…