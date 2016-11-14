​Simple tricks to make your kitchen look more expensive

Another day, another piece of good news from homify. And today’s wonderful words of wisdom: you do not have to resort to a big budget in order to enjoy the glamorous kitchen of your dreams.

It is true, and we have the tips and images to prove it. Quick and clever tricks like new colours or hiding your appliances can also result in a more updated (and upmarket) look for your culinary space without you having to sell a kidney to afford it.

Plus, just imagine the admiring compliments and envious looks you’ll receive from guests when they drop by to gawk at your new kitchen.

Here’s what to do…