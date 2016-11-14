A Huge Home for Low Budgets: This Home is Worth Under £85k

Here on homify we are all about practical solutions and beautiful spaces. But homify 360° is where we have the term “window shopping” in mind when it comes to showing beautiful spaces. Whether it’s a rustic cottage in Tuscany, a fantastic three-level mansion in Cape Town, or a delightful cityscape flat in London, our variety of residences and styles serve to charm and inspire you for your own abode – existing and possibly forthcoming!
Today’s discovery comes to us from Polish architectural crew HomeKONCEPT, who have a passion for the sleek and subtle approach to home design and modern living. They have conjured up a suburban beauty that is most stylish, spacious and eye-catching, and fits within a homing budget of less than £85k.
Intrigued? Then let’s see some visual representation…
Just look at that colour combination! Sleek whites, bold darks, and toasty-warm timbers all adorn the modern façade with expert precision, crafting a suburban home that is very neat and stylish.
The best of the best building materials are opted for here – think beauties such as stone, sanded wood and glass for that uniquely contemporary look and feel.
Even the surrounding garden seems to be perfectly crafted, flaunting the same linear look as the house.
The monochrome look continues on the other side of the front area, although those charcoal darks seem to be taking over.
Would you believe this modern beauty takes up approximately 300 m², managing to fit in, among others, a double garage, three bedrooms and three bathrooms?
Shall we see what the rear side has to offer?
The warm timber takes a backseat to the monochrome colour scheme at the house’s rear side, but we don’t mind – those whites and darks do a magnificent job, as far we we’re concerned.
Even though the front façade treated us to generous windows, the back is definitely more inviting and informal. Just see that fabulous wooden deck/patio ensuring a most stylish spot for lounging and relaxing.
Now who wouldn’t be up for some back garden socialising with a patio and swimming pool like that? Thanks to the generous windows, that lush back garden view gets to seep indoors, meaning you can be part and parcel of the outdoor entertaining even when you’re enjoying the chic interiors.
Although we are not privy to renderings of the interiors, we do have the architectural plans, allowing us a simple glimpse into the layout of the house.
Want to see?
What a spacious layout, with a large open-plan room neatly combining the kitchen, dining area, and living room (which looks out onto that fabulous back garden paradise). A modern fireplace subtly divides the spacious living room from the dining area.
Down the hall leads us past the staircase and into a corner home office, as well as a guest bathroom.
Now for the top-floor!
The more private areas of the house are located upstairs, such as the bedrooms and personal bathrooms. The main suite has been blessed with its own en suite bathroom and walk-in closet, as well as its own little balcony that overlooks the pool.
Two bedrooms have been included for children, each one also with its own walk-in closet, plus ample space for a study area.
A spare room, which seems to function as an additional study, is located next to the bathroom, but feel free to turn this into a guest bedroom if you so desire!
