A Huge Home for Low Budgets: This Home is Worth Under £85k

Here on homify we are all about practical solutions and beautiful spaces. But homify 360° is where we have the term “window shopping” in mind when it comes to showing beautiful spaces. Whether it’s a rustic cottage in Tuscany, a fantastic three-level mansion in Cape Town, or a delightful cityscape flat in London, our variety of residences and styles serve to charm and inspire you for your own abode – existing and possibly forthcoming!

Today’s discovery comes to us from Polish architectural crew HomeKONCEPT, who have a passion for the sleek and subtle approach to home design and modern living. They have conjured up a suburban beauty that is most stylish, spacious and eye-catching, and fits within a homing budget of less than £85k.

Intrigued? Then let’s see some visual representation…