It has finally arrived—probably the most anticipated film of the year is now out in cinemas worldwide:
Fifty Shades of Grey breaks the record for the fastest ticket pre-sale. For months, fans have eagerly anticipated the film adaptation of the infamous trilogy, filled with a refined blend of wickedness, eroticism, love and the secret fantasies of millions of readers… and now, the wait is finally over. It's inspired us to examine the colour taken from the title in a more literal sense. The different shades of grey in the novel aren't merely a reference to the blurred lines of the protagonists' tumultuous and complex relationship; the colour grey is a motif that is represented everywhere in the book, from Christian's eyes, to his designer clothes and furniture.
What was cold and dreary yesterday is now the hottest colour in interior design. Grey is now deemed to be elegant, stylish, cool and classy. Today we will show you how you can incorporate sensual shades of grey into every room of your home:
Though some of you may be intrigued to imitate the infamous
Red room of pain at home, most of us are probably quite happy to stick to a sensually decorated bedroom for the time being. You can see from this example from London based experts Leivars just how sexy and sophisticated a grey bedroom can be. The combination of different greys and the use of luxurious, high-quality materials ensures that this bedroom is anything but boring.
The couch is not only the perfect place for cuddling up; it's also an important aesthetic element in any lounge. Studiod3sign have combined light grey walls, dark herringbone parquet flooring and minimal, carefully selected accessories to produce this stylish set-up. The modern floor lamp next to the sofa casts this modern lounge in a soft and subtle light.
Grey tones in the kitchen look modern, stylish and elegant, as our experts ALNO are well aware, having combined their high quality kitchen cabinets with shades of ashy and charcoal grey. Mix it up with a little black and white and you have a state of the art kitchen that would make the brooding Mr Grey feel right at home.
Grey bathrooms are particularly popular at the moment, and it's no wonder, for grey is not just elegant and cool, but also very versatile. From smoky grey and the anthracite grey of concrete, to the stylish shades between white and black, all can be combined perfectly with each other and have, depending on the orientation, a very different effect on the bathroom. No matter for what shades you choose, a grey bathroom will always look classy.
You can't go wrong with shades of grey in the dining room. Concrete is a surprising trend that is appearing in more and more contemporary homes—both on the wall and in the form of furniture or accessories. However, this heavy material needs to be modified or imitated for your average home. Artil have designed these gypsum panels which mimic the natural structure of the concrete, but are much lighter and more flexible than the original material. With this alternative, a high-quality, luxurious wall design is easily attainable.
The entrance area is the 'business card' of each house, responsible for making a positive first impression. For your hallway to make an impact, you don't need to install a private elevator like Christian Grey. It is enough, as in the photo, to incorporate a modern concrete staircase in combination with lots of glass and other high quality materials.
With so many styles, and shades, to choose from, there's no reason not embrace the most lusted after look of 2015!