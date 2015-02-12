It has finally arrived—probably the most anticipated film of the year is now out in cinemas worldwide: Fifty Shades of Grey breaks the record for the fastest ticket pre-sale. For months, fans have eagerly anticipated the film adaptation of the infamous trilogy, filled with a refined blend of wickedness, eroticism, love and the secret fantasies of millions of readers… and now, the wait is finally over. It's inspired us to examine the colour taken from the title in a more literal sense. The different shades of grey in the novel aren't merely a reference to the blurred lines of the protagonists' tumultuous and complex relationship; the colour grey is a motif that is represented everywhere in the book, from Christian's eyes, to his designer clothes and furniture.

What was cold and dreary yesterday is now the hottest colour in interior design. Grey is now deemed to be elegant, stylish, cool and classy. Today we will show you how you can incorporate sensual shades of grey into every room of your home: