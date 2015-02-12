homify 360°: An alluring façade in Stoke Newington

A once inconspicuous house in the cosy East London suburb of Stoke Newington, this semi-detached home on Clonbrock Road has been given an eye-catching facelift. The unique wedge-shaped site of the two storey home and garage gave Lipton Plant Architects the opportunity to complete a project that is a little different, with the top floor of the cantilevered extension protruding over the front door.
The mid-century home sat tucked away for over 60 years, and was calling out for an overhaul. The finished project consisted of a full reconfiguration and extension dominated by pale brick, pale timber tones, and various shades of white.
From the street, the colour and intriguing shape of the façade renders the house instantly recognisable, without being deemed too obscure to ruin the existing streetscape. In juxtaposition to the exteriors of the neighbour's properties, Lipton Plant chose to incorporate just two windows, further adding to its visually striking, yet stunning façade. Interestingly, the front entrance is a sliding door, and the all-glass front entrance is actually frosted glass, allowing for complete privacy without compromising on the allowance of natural light.
Viewing the new interior from the rear garden, a bold and modern design is immediately evident. The reconfiguration allowed for a much more breezy ground floor living space, doing away with the often dark and cramped layout that many terrace homes unfortunately posses.
The existing floor remained, but has been given a new lease on life with a fresh sanding, and finished in a white and clear oil. Unrestricted access to the rear space was a key design requirement, which led to the inclusion of double doors that span the full width of the rear façade. It allows in plenty of light and fresh air, all with a bold pop of canary yellow in the frame.
White oiled pine wood, and white floors and ceilings are the prominent colours of the entire interior, with tiny splashes of colour dabbed around the house. Here the staircase of white oiled pine leads the occupants from the downstairs living area to the bedrooms above. The bespoke staircase was built to to intentionally reflect the cantilevered shape of the front of the building, as you can see in the subtle shadow play of the underside of the second flight of stairs. From inside, you get a real insight into just how private the frosted glass that faces onto the street is, and how much light it allows to enter, enhancing the free flowing aura of the living area.
When viewing the home from the street, you might have been instantly curious to find out what they might actually do with the small nook created by the cantilevered façade. Well, here you can see that the owners have chosen to use it as a small play and reading area for the young children of the house, ensuring that no space is left unused, in a city where every square inch of real estate counts.
