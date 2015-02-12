homify 360°: An alluring façade in Stoke Newington

Viewing the new interior from the rear garden, a bold and modern design is immediately evident. The reconfiguration allowed for a much more breezy ground floor living space, doing away with the often dark and cramped layout that many terrace homes unfortunately posses.

The existing floor remained, but has been given a new lease on life with a fresh sanding, and finished in a white and clear oil. Unrestricted access to the rear space was a key design requirement, which led to the inclusion of double doors that span the full width of the rear façade. It allows in plenty of light and fresh air, all with a bold pop of canary yellow in the frame.