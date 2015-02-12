The bank job: Transformation of a London pub

This popular suburban pub in London, as you've probably realised from the name, used to be a bank. Leading interior design company Simple Simon have run with this theme, cashing in on the rich commercial history of the property and investing in fine quality fittings and furniture for an upmarket look that incorporates both vintage and industrial styles. The result speaks for itself: it's both fun and sophisticated, embracing retro décor in the form of chequered floors and fifties leather couches.

The space exhibits the creativity of the Bristol-based designers, who have managed to achieve a vibrant and independent feel with this wonderful commercial project; just take a look for yourself at how they've transformed this disused building into an inspiring social hub.