A Compact Home With Style

The project we are about to show you around today is located in the beautiful setting of rural Bavaria in Germany; a part of the world renown for its picture perfect countryside and iconic traditional houses that make you feel like you're in a time capsule. This project however doesn't follow the traditional ways of the area, with the design of the home and idea behind it being completely unique in its context.

It all began with the owners of a vacant plot of land desiring to live a more alternative lifestyle and to explore the possibilities of home design. The idea of a compact home was brought forward early and the owners never looked back. The compact home was to be iconic in design but sensitively designed in terms of sustainability and the setting in which it was to be built. They called upon experienced firm Hofgut Hafnerleiten to help them achieve their ambitious project. Scroll down to see how it turned out…