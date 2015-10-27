A Compact Home With Style

The project we are about to show you around today is located in the beautiful setting of rural Bavaria in Germany; a part of the world renown for its picture perfect countryside and iconic traditional houses that make you feel like you're in a time capsule. This project however doesn't follow the traditional ways of the area, with the design of the home and idea behind it being completely unique in its context.
It all began with the owners of a vacant plot of land desiring to live a more alternative lifestyle and to explore the possibilities of home design. The idea of a compact home was brought forward early and the owners never looked back. The compact home was to be iconic in design but sensitively designed in terms of sustainability and the setting in which it was to be built. They called upon experienced firm Hofgut Hafnerleiten to help them achieve their ambitious project. Scroll down to see how it turned out…
The idea behind the compact home is simple: design and build a home that is considerably smaller than the common home, though designed cleverly enough to allow those inside to live a high quality life. All of the everyday functions can be undertaken effortlessly despite the smaller size of the home.
Here, the compact house stands as an iconic residence and is set apart by its bold black appearance and contemporary architecture. Vertically laid black timber panels wrap the entirety of the home, creating a stunning addition to the Bavarian countryside.
The home's architectural form is classically restrained and has been refined to look similar to that of a traditional barn found in the region. The choice to incorporate a gable roof in the design is a playful reminder of the region's proud built form.
Unstained local timber for the decking provides a warm palette that contrasts against the black mass of the building and is further offset by lush plantings beside the timber edges in the garden, resulting in a home that fits beautifully within its surrounds.
Upon entering we get a feeling of the layout of the home with our eyes drawn immediately to the long form of the building, which extends uninterrupted across the ground level. The kitchen has been designed with every inch of space in mind and is formed against one of the internal walls of the home. Working benchtops feature a streamlined ceramic finish and are accompanied by handleless cabinetry that conceal appliances inside.
The carefully considered, light-filled dining space is framed by generous glazing that is orientated to maximises natural daylight and the stunning country views. Dining in this space will be a pleasure every night as the ever changing scenery is always on display.
The living area is defined by double height ceilings that enable those inside to embrace a sense of space when relaxing. An overall warm palette is provided by timber cladding that has been laid for most of the internal walls. All of the timber has been sourced from a sustainably managed forest close by.
Sliding glass doors open up the living spaces to an outdoor area, resulting in a natural flow between the two areas. These glass doors are actually triple glazed, which helps to perfectly insulate the internal environment when the temperature drops in the colder months—another fantastic sustainable aspect of the home.
The master bedroom is a feature of strong architectural geometries, with the space being defined by the huge window directly next to the bed. Though not for everyone, the wall of glass creates a magical experience for the owners who can enjoy waking up right beside nature.
Our tour ends in the home's beautiful main bathroom. Once again we see the prominent timber cladding is used to highlight the unique angled ceiling. It’s perhaps in this space that the interplay between the timber and the natural light is most spectacular. The floors are tiled with a large format grey tile that continues the unique muted bathroom aesthetic.
All in all, the compact home provides the lucky owners with everything that they need to live a happy and full filling life in the Bavarian countryside. And who could have believed that it could be done so with such minimal floorspace?
If this compact home has left you wanting to see more, then don’t worry, check out: Mother Nature's Home.