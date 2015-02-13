7 smart storage solutions for your home

No matter how big or small your home is, storage will always be an issue. It seems the bigger the home, the more we acquire, sometimes without even realising. As much as we try to do away with the things we've inevitably collected in the past, for many, it is harder than it sounds. Rather than clearing out your home due to a lack of storage, why not rethink the way you are storing the bits and pieces?
Utilising the available space in any sized home is at the forefront of interior design, and careful consideration should be given to storage to avoid a room feeling cluttered or messy. Smart storage solutions are easier than you think, and as you'll see, can also be decorative, too.
Let's face it, children's bedrooms are always going to be a mess, so it's a matter of maintaining the inevitable; a domestic story of damage control. To combat the unavoidable, smart storage solutions are key to tidiness and to the sanity of parents. A sleek and contemporary example of that notion is evidenced here in this West London Home by Sybarite Architects. As children's rooms are often small, storage is more important here than other parts of the home, so you must utilise available space as best as you can. Use under-bed storage, use bunk beds with storage and consider easy stack plastic boxes, to teach them organisation and tidiness skills for the future.
When space is at a premium, don't let any corner of the home go to waste. The area under the stairs is a classic storage area, but is not often utilised to its full potential. Rather than using a single cupboard for storage, this smart homeowner opted for draws instead, to make sure every inch can be used.
As more and more people realise the benefits of cycling as a means of transportation, more bikes will creep into homes. Just like a car, a bike needs a dedicated part of the home for storage. To combat the issue of bike storage, there is now a wide range of solutions, such as the pulley system seen here. Not only does it store your bike out of the way, it hangs it as a decorative piece. Cycling has become serious business, and just like those who want to show off cars, this too can show off your prized set of wheels.
The kitchen also needs smart storage solutions; just like trying to work productively in a cluttered and disorganised space, who can cook in a similar kitchen? Spice racks give easy access to your all your spices to add flavours as needed, and stacking doors combat space issues in small kitchens by folding onto themselves, rather than opening into the room.
With such busy lives, it is easy to forget just how much of a difference an organised closet can make. If you, like a lot of us, find yourself rummaging through your cupboards to find that particular shirt or favourite pair of socks, maybe it's time to spend a weekend reorganising your closet, and installing a simple and effective drawer system.
Smart storage doesn't necessarily mean hiding things away. Just like hanging a bike as a decorative feature, this same idea can be employed in the kitchen. The designers of this lovely classic kitchen have opted to install small hangers and shelving above the benchtops, to hang tea towels, tea cups, and anything else you might find useful hanging in the kitchen.
If like many of us your backyard houses a storage shed, but you hate the look of them, why not consider a more attractive, yet just as practical storage solution, such as these garden storage units. Unbeknownst to those who visit this backyard, these timber units actually house bikes and other sporting goods, whilst still allowing the owner to entertain without an ugly garden shed lurking in the background.