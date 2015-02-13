7 smart storage solutions for your home

No matter how big or small your home is, storage will always be an issue. It seems the bigger the home, the more we acquire, sometimes without even realising. As much as we try to do away with the things we've inevitably collected in the past, for many, it is harder than it sounds. Rather than clearing out your home due to a lack of storage, why not rethink the way you are storing the bits and pieces?

Utilising the available space in any sized home is at the forefront of interior design, and careful consideration should be given to storage to avoid a room feeling cluttered or messy. Smart storage solutions are easier than you think, and as you'll see, can also be decorative, too.