Modern and elegant! 8 ways to use stone in your home

You might be thinking we've found eight separate homes, each of which has a lovely stone installation to be inspired by. However, inexplicably, we found a single house that has a myriad of fantastic ideas all under one roof!
You honestly won't believe some of the fabulous ways that stone has been put to use here, and clearly there was an insightful interior designer overseeing the millimetre perfect edges and crisp finishes, which have been installed everywhere from the garage through to the bathroom.
If you've been thinking about ways to include stone into your interior design scheme, you're sure to find one or two suitable suggestions here.
You can just about get a feel for the rough texture this wall enjoys and as a minimal yet impactful room divide, this lava stone here really comes to life.
Including uplighters to show off the faceted finish was a genius idea that we would definitely copy!
The flooring you have in your garage has to serve a number of functions.
First and foremost it needs to be easy to walk and drive on, as well as simple to clean and aesthetically pleasing. The cobbled design here ticks each of these boxes with ease.
While cobbles look and function well in the garage, smooth flooring is preferable throughout the main body of house so the sleek polished stone tiles shown here are a natural choice.
With underfloor heating, these tiles would feel incredible underfoot!
It's great to see that the cobbles in the garage have been carried through to the main access path that connects to the house.
Laying adjacent to the super smooth concrete walls, this path highlights how different stone finishes can be, while the natural wood planter alludes to how well they work with all other materials.
This home office is a sight to behold! Featuring a heady mix of the lava stone wall we saw earlier and the super sleek floor tiles, this is a space that means business and aims to look stylish.
It's quite surprising how simple and calm this space feels thanks to the stone accents.
As home entrances go, we think this is one of the finest we've come across.
Looking every inch the contemporary dream, the use of rugged stone cladding, smooth steps and curious cobbles keeps us guessing as to what the interior will look like, but we already know it will be expensive!
Think of stone in the home and what springs to mind?
We like to think you'll already have given marble some serious thought but if not, this bathroom will be all the motivation you need. Smooth, elegant and highly sophisticated, few materials can top marble when it comes to luxury.
We couldn't look around a home that has made stone its major material of choice without looking in the kitchen. Sure enough, the worktops are a fabulous granite!
The golden, sandy tone of this counter is simply stunning, showing that stone in the home can be as varied and malleable as any other interior material.
