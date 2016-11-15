Modern and elegant! 8 ways to use stone in your home

You might be thinking we've found eight separate homes, each of which has a lovely stone installation to be inspired by. However, inexplicably, we found a single house that has a myriad of fantastic ideas all under one roof!

You honestly won't believe some of the fabulous ways that stone has been put to use here, and clearly there was an insightful interior designer overseeing the millimetre perfect edges and crisp finishes, which have been installed everywhere from the garage through to the bathroom.

If you've been thinking about ways to include stone into your interior design scheme, you're sure to find one or two suitable suggestions here.