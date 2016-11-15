Your browser is out-of-date.

20 beautiful bathrooms where wood is the star

Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén Country style bathroom Wood Wood effect
There was a time when wood and bathrooms simply didn't mix. But then we all realised that we were missing a trick and with proper preparation and maintenance, wood is more than just a possibility for your bathroom design, it is a must have.

From perfect floors to pretty panelling and key accessories, wood can and is used in a myriad of ways in bathrooms around the world and we love that interior designers and bathroom planners have clearly taken this wonderful natural material to heart. 

Just wait until you see how lovely it can look when used sparingly or in great quantities… you won't believe your eyes!

1. Spa feel

Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén Country style bathroom Wood Wood effect
Patagonia Log Homes—Arquitectos—Neuquén

Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén
Patagonia Log Homes—Arquitectos—Neuquén
Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén

Wood makes a bathroom feel like a luxury spa when used everywhere.

2. Organic feel

ALI-CURA Modern bathroom
ALI-CURA

ALI-CURA
ALI-CURA
ALI-CURA

A simple wooden floor designed to mirror exposed roof beams adds an organic feel.

3. You're so vain

Azcona Vega Arquitectos Modern bathroom
Azcona Vega Arquitectos

Azcona Vega Arquitectos
Azcona Vega Arquitectos
Azcona Vega Arquitectos

A wooden vanity unit is a great way to add an extra material into your bathroom.

4. Contrast with black

GLR Arquitectos Modern bathroom
GLR Arquitectos

GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos

Wood contrasts perfectly with black, making for a high-end scheme.

5. Full of character

von Mann Architektur GmbH Rustic style bathroom
von Mann Architektur GmbH

von Mann Architektur GmbH
von Mann Architektur GmbH
von Mann Architektur GmbH

Rustic wood allows a home's character to shine through in every room, even the most functional ones.

6. Great for small spaces

Angelina Alekseeva Minimalist bathroom
Angelina Alekseeva

Angelina Alekseeva
Angelina Alekseeva
Angelina Alekseeva

As an accent, wood works perfectly in a small bathroom as it won't overpower the main design scheme.

7. Scandinavian style

DX ARQ - DisegnoX Arquitectos Modern bathroom
DX ARQ—DisegnoX Arquitectos

DX ARQ - DisegnoX Arquitectos
DX ARQ—DisegnoX Arquitectos
DX ARQ - DisegnoX Arquitectos

For a Scandinavian feel, wooden walls in your shower enclosure does the trick!

8. Rustic shelving

Andrea Rossini Architetto Rustic style bathroom
Andrea Rossini Architetto

Andrea Rossini Architetto
Andrea Rossini Architetto
Andrea Rossini Architetto

Wooden shelving looks amazing and can soften up an otherwise industrial feel quickly and easily.

9. Connected to nature

Polygon arch&des Scandinavian style bathroom
Polygon arch&amp;des

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

When you want your room to feel connected to nature, natural wood is a must!

10. A hygienic replacement

ArqmdP - Arquitectura + Diseño Modern bathroom
ArqmdP—Arquitectura + Diseño

ArqmdP - Arquitectura + Diseño
ArqmdP—Arquitectura + Diseño
ArqmdP - Arquitectura + Diseño

Slatted wood makes a great alternative to unsanitary bath mats.

11. Always the highlight

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern bathroom
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

To highlight a particular feature, wood makes the perfect surround.  This bath is basically framed!

12. The white contrast

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Like to add a little contrast with your natural materials? Then leave some wood plain and paint other specific items.

13. Eye-catching finish

LN-arquitectura Modern bathroom
LN-arquitectura

BAÑOS LN

LN-arquitectura
LN-arquitectura
LN-arquitectura

When only an eye-catching finish will do, you can't go wrong with a warm coloured wooden floor.

14. Install some wood

PASSAGE CITRON Mediterranean style bathroom
PASSAGE CITRON

PASSAGE CITRON
PASSAGE CITRON
PASSAGE CITRON

Chunky wooden installations have such a natural grace and authority. Sink plinths like this are to die for!

15. The finishing touch

Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor Modern bathroom
Badeloft—Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor

Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor
Badeloft—Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor
Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor

In a pared back and neutral room, a pale wooden floor is the perfect finishing touch that won't detract from other carefully considered items.

16. When it's me time

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Doesn't this bathroom look and feel like an expensive sauna or spa?

17. Loves something rugged

Pixcity Mediterranean style bathroom
Pixcity

Pixcity
Pixcity
Pixcity

With rugged stone walls in place, you can't seriously consider anything other than a natural wooden floor to soften the overall aesthetic.

18. Look up!

archstudiodesign Scandinavian style bathroom
archstudiodesign

archstudiodesign
archstudiodesign
archstudiodesign

When you're stuck for a way to add wood to your bathroom, look up and think about your ceiling.

19. Just add warmth

LAVRADIO DESIGN Modern bathroom Metallic/Silver
LAVRADIO DESIGN

LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN

When a bathroom is devoid of any colour, a warm, polished wooden floor adds just enough contrast to amplify the simple design.

20. Get fancy

TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño Rustic style bathroom
TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño

TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño
TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño
TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño

Boxing your bath in with wood will keep even a cheap suite looking high-end and sophisticated.

For more brilliant bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 18 easy ways to have a lovely bathroom (and not die trying).

Modern and elegant! 8 ways to use stone in your home
How have you used wood in your bathroom design?

