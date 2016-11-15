20 beautiful bathrooms where wood is the star

There was a time when wood and bathrooms simply didn't mix. But then we all realised that we were missing a trick and with proper preparation and maintenance, wood is more than just a possibility for your bathroom design, it is a must have.
From perfect floors to pretty panelling and key accessories, wood can and is used in a myriad of ways in bathrooms around the world and we love that interior designers and bathroom planners have clearly taken this wonderful natural material to heart.
Just wait until you see how lovely it can look when used sparingly or in great quantities… you won't believe your eyes!
Wood makes a bathroom feel like a luxury spa when used everywhere.
A simple wooden floor designed to mirror exposed roof beams adds an organic feel.
A wooden vanity unit is a great way to add an extra material into your bathroom.
Wood contrasts perfectly with black, making for a high-end scheme.
Rustic wood allows a home's character to shine through in every room, even the most functional ones.
As an accent, wood works perfectly in a small bathroom as it won't overpower the main design scheme.
For a Scandinavian feel, wooden walls in your shower enclosure does the trick!
Wooden shelving looks amazing and can soften up an otherwise industrial feel quickly and easily.
When you want your room to feel connected to nature, natural wood is a must!
Slatted wood makes a great alternative to unsanitary bath mats.
To highlight a particular feature, wood makes the perfect surround. This bath is basically framed!
Like to add a little contrast with your natural materials? Then leave some wood plain and paint other specific items.
When only an eye-catching finish will do, you can't go wrong with a warm coloured wooden floor.
Chunky wooden installations have such a natural grace and authority. Sink plinths like this are to die for!
In a pared back and neutral room, a pale wooden floor is the perfect finishing touch that won't detract from other carefully considered items.
Doesn't this bathroom look and feel like an expensive sauna or spa?
With rugged stone walls in place, you can't seriously consider anything other than a natural wooden floor to soften the overall aesthetic.
When you're stuck for a way to add wood to your bathroom, look up and think about your ceiling.
When a bathroom is devoid of any colour, a warm, polished wooden floor adds just enough contrast to amplify the simple design.
Boxing your bath in with wood will keep even a cheap suite looking high-end and sophisticated.
