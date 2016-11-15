20 beautiful bathrooms where wood is the star

There was a time when wood and bathrooms simply didn't mix. But then we all realised that we were missing a trick and with proper preparation and maintenance, wood is more than just a possibility for your bathroom design, it is a must have.

From perfect floors to pretty panelling and key accessories, wood can and is used in a myriad of ways in bathrooms around the world and we love that interior designers and bathroom planners have clearly taken this wonderful natural material to heart.

Just wait until you see how lovely it can look when used sparingly or in great quantities… you won't believe your eyes!