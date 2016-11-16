7 fab interior doors for your home

Interior doors aren't something you should compromise on, especially when you consider what a significant impact they can have on your carefully curated home design scheme. The wrong door could undo months of hard work, so we thought it would be prudent to show you a handful of different styles, just in case you hadn't started considering your options yet.

From sliding doors that finish your living room off to perfection through to glass panels that keep natural light flowing freely through your home, you're going to love all of these ideas, but which would you choose?

If the decision feels a little too much, you can consult an interior designer but we think they'll be spoilt for choice too!