7 fab interior doors for your home

Interior doors aren't something you should compromise on, especially when you consider what a significant impact they can have on your carefully curated home design scheme. The wrong door could undo months of hard work, so we thought it would be prudent to show you a handful of different styles, just in case you hadn't started considering your options yet.
From sliding doors that finish your living room off to perfection through to glass panels that keep natural light flowing freely through your home, you're going to love all of these ideas, but which would you choose?
If the decision feels a little too much, you can consult an interior designer but we think they'll be spoilt for choice too!
A practical and modern take on a classic, these double doors offer fabulous functionality as well as interesting aesthetics. We'd be tempted to paint them a bold colour!
Panelled doors offer a wealth of personalisation potential and we do love to see more artistic variations with etched or carved designs.
You could even paste funky wallpaper sections for a quick and easy solution.
For more of a traditional or heritage touch, you want doors that feature fancy beading and panelling and to really make them pop, a bold colour is a great choice!
Don't forget to use suitably opulent hardware too.
Perfect for barn conversions and other rural properties, rustic doors that slide into place on industrial metal rails really look superb. They add character and complementary style without trying too hard.
Can you imagine how incredible it would be to commission totally unique door, created from large stained glass panels? You could tailor everything from motifs through to colours to perfectly complement the rest of your home.
Industrial styling is taking off right now and we can see why, if these industrial internal doors are anything to go by. Simple, elegant and robust enough for a family home, they tick all the boxes!
When natural light is a key commodity in your home, don't block it out with cumbersome doors. Instead, choose room divides that are made of simple, lightweight frames and large glazing panels.
