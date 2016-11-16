Your browser is out-of-date.

15 fridge organising tips (to save you time and money)

Fisher & Paykel appliances, Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd KitchenAccessories & textiles
It's the little things that can make the biggest difference to your home so, if you're aiming to get your household a whole lot more organised, it's time to tackle your kitchen fridge. 

We know you might be thinking you have a perfectly well-ordered appliance but once we've finished giving you our top tips, you'll see just how much room for improvement there really is. We've taken inspiration from experts who are adept at coming up with new ways to get a little more cleanliness and order from your busiest spaces.

Grab the Tupperware and get ready to enjoy the most orderly fridge you've ever had!

1. Attach a kitchen roll to your fridge door

Dworek Mennonicki 1880 r , PROJEKT MB PROJEKT MB Classic style kitchen
PROJEKT MB
PROJEKT MB

For tackling any spills straight away. Just use sticky pads and some plastic tubing!

2. Line every drawer or shelf with washable placemats

New Flat white range of fridge freezers Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd KitchenAccessories & textiles
Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd
Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd

Or sticky back plastic, for easy cleaning!

3. Store all food in clip-lock plastic tubs

Ultra Gloss White with a splash of summer, Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd KitchenElectronics
Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd
Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd

To prevent spills and make stacking easier.

4. Label everything

Edenbridge, Johnny Grey Johnny Grey KitchenElectronics
Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey

To prevent people using things they shouldn't, such as recipe ingredients.

5. Have an 'eat me first' tub

Multi-temperature Cool Drawer Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd KitchenAccessories & textiles
Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd
Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd

For items that are going to spoil soon, thereby encouraging people to avoid wasting them.

6. Use shelf wedges

The Wedge RED5 KitchenStorage
RED5
RED5

To stack more bottles in small spaces.

7. Have a collection of healthy snacks in one tub

Chelsea Kitchen designed and made by Tim Wood Tim Wood Limited KitchenCabinets & shelves
Tim Wood Limited
Tim Wood Limited

For easy grabbing!

8. Never put an unwrapped plate of food in the fridge

Tudor Handpainted Kitchen Sculleries of Stockbridge KitchenCabinets & shelves
Sculleries of Stockbridge

Tudor Handpainted Kitchen

Sculleries of Stockbridge
Sculleries of Stockbridge
Sculleries of Stockbridge

It will leak! Always use cling film at the very least.

9. Re-use empty jars

Carroll Street, M Monroe Design M Monroe Design Modern dining room
M Monroe Design
M Monroe Design

To keep single servings of salad fresh for packed lunches.

10. Transfer any opened meat into an airtight container

Carroll Street, M Monroe Design M Monroe Design Modern kitchen
M Monroe Design
M Monroe Design

The original packaging won't be enough to protect it.

11. Add a rotating disc to your fridge

Girl and the cat, BLACKHAUS BLACKHAUS Modern kitchen Bricks White
BLACKHAUS
BLACKHAUS

So you can see everything you have in there with one spin.

12. Keep washi tape near the fridge

Catch & Release, Cunningham | Quill Architects Cunningham | Quill Architects Modern kitchen
Cunningham | Quill Architects
Cunningham | Quill Architects

For writing use-by date labels for homemade treats.

13. Use rubber bungs to seal wine bottles

Wet Bar Studio Design LLC Classic style wine cellar
Studio Design LLC
Studio Design LLC

So you won't risk fridge spillages. They can leak even standing in the door compartment!

14. Store butter on the countertop to make extra space

Homestead II Kitchen and Living Room, Studio Design LLC Studio Design LLC Classic style kitchen
Studio Design LLC
Studio Design LLC

It will keep for up to two months in a butter dish.

15. Use a whiteboard pen to write an inventory on your door

Boulder Kitchen , Studio Design LLC Studio Design LLC Classic style kitchen
Studio Design LLC
Studio Design LLC

Or even a shopping list!

For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Simple tricks to make your kitchen look more expensive.

Which of these ideas do you plan to try?

