15 fridge organising tips (to save you time and money)

It's the little things that can make the biggest difference to your home so, if you're aiming to get your household a whole lot more organised, it's time to tackle your kitchen fridge.
We know you might be thinking you have a perfectly well-ordered appliance but once we've finished giving you our top tips, you'll see just how much room for improvement there really is. We've taken inspiration from experts who are adept at coming up with new ways to get a little more cleanliness and order from your busiest spaces.
Grab the Tupperware and get ready to enjoy the most orderly fridge you've ever had!
For tackling any spills straight away. Just use sticky pads and some plastic tubing!
Or sticky back plastic, for easy cleaning!
To prevent spills and make stacking easier.
To prevent people using things they shouldn't, such as recipe ingredients.
For items that are going to spoil soon, thereby encouraging people to avoid wasting them.
To stack more bottles in small spaces.
For easy grabbing!
It will leak! Always use cling film at the very least.
To keep single servings of salad fresh for packed lunches.
The original packaging won't be enough to protect it.
So you can see everything you have in there with one spin.
For writing use-by date labels for homemade treats.
So you won't risk fridge spillages. They can leak even standing in the door compartment!
It will keep for up to two months in a butter dish.
Or even a shopping list!
For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Simple tricks to make your kitchen look more expensive.