Extending your house without blowing all your savings

Don't assume that all extensions are huge, costly affairs, as that could mean you never consider looking into them. Ask any builder or architect and they'll tell you there are countless ways to add valuable extra space to your home without needing to rob a bank.

In case you aren't ready to believe us, we found some terrific pictures of modest, simple and reasonably-priced home improvement projects that will inspire you to start dreaming up one of your own.

Now's the time to start thinking about that new kitchen or extended living room you've always wanted!