Extending your house without blowing all your savings

Don't assume that all extensions are huge, costly affairs, as that could mean you never consider looking into them. Ask any builder or architect and they'll tell you there are countless ways to add valuable extra space to your home without needing to rob a bank.
In case you aren't ready to believe us, we found some terrific pictures of modest, simple and reasonably-priced home improvement projects that will inspire you to start dreaming up one of your own.
Now's the time to start thinking about that new kitchen or extended living room you've always wanted!
It won't have taken much too time to design nor build, thus making it far cheaper than some extensions.
All this glazing will have reduced the material costs no end.
This flat roof extension has added valuable extra living space!
As this little and lovely extension shows! The wood cladding overshadows a simple design.
Though wide, this extension is so basic in its design and construction that it will have been surprisingly reasonable, cost-wise.
With room enough for a dining table, this dog-leg extension looks perfectly harmonious with the rest of the house without being over the top.
This garden room extension has helped to create a music room inside the house!
Creating extra space for dining is relatively common but the variety of skylights here catches the eye.
These basic builds are often cheaper than you expect them to be.
When a connected garage is not needed, they can be quickly and easily converted into extra rooms or extensions of existing living spaces.
To keep costs really low, you can choose a simple flat roof extension design before finishing the exterior at a later date with a render or cladding of your choice.
This extension is very handsome and, thanks to the timber structure, must have been surprisingly cheap to build too!
This type of extension is extremely popular and reasonable due to so many ready-to-use templates being available.
Barely more than a conservatory with some solid stone wall detailing, this extension must have gone up in a matter of days and we don't think it will have hurt the pocket too much.
This dining room extension is the perfect home enlarger for people on a tight budget.
Won't need a lot of expensive design work to be completed before it can be built, thereby making this style one of the most purse-friendly.
