Extending your house without blowing all your savings

Earlsfield - Residential Extension, Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors
Don't assume that all extensions are huge, costly affairs, as that could mean you never consider looking into them. Ask any builder or architect and they'll tell you there are countless ways to add valuable extra space to your home without needing to rob a bank.

In case you aren't ready to believe us, we found some terrific pictures of modest, simple and reasonably-priced home improvement projects that will inspire you to start dreaming up one of your own.

Now's the time to start thinking about that new kitchen or extended living room you've always wanted!

1. Simple glass box design

FAMILY HOUSE Extension, Caseyfierro Architects
Caseyfierro Architects

FAMILY HOUSE Extension

Caseyfierro Architects
Caseyfierro Architects
Caseyfierro Architects

It won't have taken much too time to design nor build, thus making it far cheaper than some extensions.

2. Simple and without fancy finishes

Rear Elevation - As Built Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors

Rear Elevation—As Built

Rear Elevation—As Built

Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects &amp; Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors

All this glazing will have reduced the material costs no end.

3. A simple step-down design

Extension d'une maison de ville - création d'un SPA, MARION GORGUES
MARION GORGUES

MARION GORGUES
MARION GORGUES
MARION GORGUES

This flat roof extension has added valuable extra living space!

4. Small can be mighty handy

Brockley, Lewisham SE4, London | House extension GOAStudio | London residential architecture
GOAStudio | London residential architecture

Brockley, Lewisham SE4, London | House extension

GOAStudio | London residential architecture
GOAStudio | London residential architecture
GOAStudio | London residential architecture

As this little and lovely extension shows! The wood cladding overshadows a simple design.

5. Cost-effective style

House extension, Urban Creatures : Architects
Urban Creatures : Architects

House extension

Urban Creatures : Architects
Urban Creatures : Architects
Urban Creatures : Architects

Though wide, this extension is so basic in its design and construction that it will have been surprisingly reasonable, cost-wise.

6. Champion dog-leg

homify Classic style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

With room enough for a dining table, this dog-leg extension looks perfectly harmonious with the rest of the house without being over the top.

7. A simple lean-to design

Rural extension, Dorset, UK, Southpoint
Southpoint

Rural extension, Dorset, UK

Southpoint
Southpoint
Southpoint

This garden room extension has helped to create a music room inside the house!

8. Dining room extension

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

Creating extra space for dining is relatively common but the variety of skylights here catches the eye.

9. A simple rear extension that looks great

New garden room Hetreed Ross Architects
Hetreed Ross Architects

New garden room

Hetreed Ross Architects
Hetreed Ross Architects
Hetreed Ross Architects

These basic builds are often cheaper than you expect them to be.

10. No parking required

Extension, Citi Construction & Developments Ltd
Citi Construction & Developments Ltd

Extension

Extension

Citi Construction & Developments Ltd
Citi Construction &amp; Developments Ltd
Citi Construction & Developments Ltd

When a connected garage is not needed, they can be quickly and easily converted into extra rooms or extensions of existing living spaces.

11. Simple flat roof extension

Looks like it was always there! homify Modern houses extension
homify

Looks like it was always there!

homify
homify
homify

To keep costs really low, you can choose a simple flat roof extension design before finishing the exterior at a later date with a render or cladding of your choice.

12. Unexpected delight

Wellesley Avenue, Millar+Howard Workshop
Millar+Howard Workshop

Wellesley Avenue

Millar+Howard Workshop
Millar+Howard Workshop
Millar+Howard Workshop

This extension is very handsome and, thanks to the timber structure, must have been surprisingly cheap to build too!

13. A boxy add-on to the rear of a house

Warwick Avenue, Westminster W9, London | Flat extension GOAStudio | London residential architecture
GOAStudio | London residential architecture

Warwick Avenue, Westminster W9, London | Flat extension

GOAStudio | London residential architecture
GOAStudio | London residential architecture
GOAStudio | London residential architecture

This type of extension is extremely popular and reasonable due to so many ready-to-use templates being available.

14. Basically beautiful

Linlithgow Extension 07 George Buchanan Architects
George Buchanan Architects

Linlithgow Extension 07

George Buchanan Architects
George Buchanan Architects
George Buchanan Architects

Barely more than a conservatory with some solid stone wall detailing, this extension must have gone up in a matter of days and we don't think it will have hurt the pocket too much.

15. Simple, small and built from timber

Cerramiento terraza, Lignea Construcció Sostenible
Lignea Construcció Sostenible

Lignea Construcció Sostenible
Lignea Construcció Sostenible
Lignea Construcció Sostenible

This dining room extension is the perfect home enlarger for people on a tight budget.

16. A jutting square extension with a flat roof

Merton Hall Road, Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

Merton Hall Road

Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

Won't need a lot of expensive design work to be completed before it can be built, thereby making this style one of the most purse-friendly.

For more extension inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Bloody brilliant Yorkshire extension.

A small house full of comfort
Which extension could be a viable project for your home?

