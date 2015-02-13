A beautiful home for under £32,000

It can be assembled in a day, its price can vary between 16,400 and 32,000 pounds, and you can take it wherever you want. Could ÁPH80 be the home of the future? ABATON Architecture has developed a prototype of the first eco-friendly, sustainable and transportable house that could spell the end to our sedentary living habits. This is a revolutionary project born from an innovative idea, and the company behind it have, quite rightly, received recognition in the form of 2 Architizier A + awards, one in the category of 'Architecture + Living' and a second in the 'Single Family Home' category.

Demonstrating a precise and rigorous approach to technical development, this house is a testimony to the abilities of ABATON as designers and engineers. This model home pushes us to rethink the way we live, and what the restrictions on us really are in terms of mobility. It appeals to our sense of adventure and opens up the possibility for a simple life of freedom lead in perfect harmony with nature. Now, we'll take a closer look at the largest model from the series, but as we mentioned, this is just one example: the houses come in 5 different forms and sizes to suit a variety of needs and budgets.