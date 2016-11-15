​13 things that definitely should NOT be in your kitchen!

As the heart of the home, the kitchen is regarded as not only the space where we cook and dine, but also where we spend quality time with friends and family – and this puts a certain importance on its look in terms of décor and design, don’t you agree?

But if you thought that a few cookbooks and a bowl with plastic fruit was all it took, then think again. Nothing is that simple! But enjoying the perfect kitchen in terms of functionality and aesthetic quality doesn’t have to be brain surgery either.

So, in the spirit of a neat and beautiful space where you would want to spend time in, let’s take a look at 13 things that should not be in your kitchen.