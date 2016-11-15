The bungalow you've always desired

Not all of us dream of living the adrenaline-fuelled, cityscape life. Peak traffic hours, people shoving each other on the pavement, and a bustling nightlife is meant for some, but not everyone.

A calm and peaceful suburban lifestyle is more ideal for others. Imagine a neat little layout of charming houses in a row, with dog walkers and happy children zigzagging across the street. If this is more your style, then you are sure to fall in love with today’s homify 360° discovery: a contemporary house that would fit so perfectly into a suburban neighbourhood. Seriously, the only thing missing here is white picket garden fencing!

But even though we keep it low key today, we still treat you to a serious dose of modern style via a few artistic renderings of this elegant abode.

See for yourself…