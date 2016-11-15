The bungalow you've always desired

Not all of us dream of living the adrenaline-fuelled, cityscape life. Peak traffic hours, people shoving each other on the pavement, and a bustling nightlife is meant for some, but not everyone.
A calm and peaceful suburban lifestyle is more ideal for others. Imagine a neat little layout of charming houses in a row, with dog walkers and happy children zigzagging across the street. If this is more your style, then you are sure to fall in love with today’s homify 360° discovery: a contemporary house that would fit so perfectly into a suburban neighbourhood. Seriously, the only thing missing here is white picket garden fencing!
But even though we keep it low key today, we still treat you to a serious dose of modern style via a few artistic renderings of this elegant abode.
See for yourself…
In case you require a bit of fresh air or scenic views, there is always the rear terrace that awaits – with a timber deck, no less. See how beautiful that wooden surface bleeds out from the house, extending into a spacious area that could be so ideal for an exterior dining set.
Need that expert look? Check out our range of professionals ranging from gardeners and kitchen planners to interior designers.
Doesn’t this image just scream (or whisper, rather) “tranquillity”?
The house welcomes us with a charming open garden and a strong monochrome colour style. A slightly pitched roof mimics the same dark grey look as the garage door, while the rest of the façade opts for lighter hues, brilliant for reflecting the sunshine.
This is so much more than a house with white walls and a dark roof: honey-toned timber panels decorate select surfaces, as can be seen on this side angle. And we fully support the decision of placing a plush sofa outdoors to really get comfortable while taking in the garden views.
Speaking of garden, would you maintain your plants and flowers to look exactly like this if you were to live in this house? What would you do differently?
Fancy an al fresco lunch? How about we take our tea outside while catching up on some work? Whatever meal or activity you have planned, this terrace is the ideal space for it.
Comfy-looking loungers and a round table complete the modern scene perfectly, situated beautifully inbetween the gorgeous garden and the interior setting of the house.
With a spot like that, we won’t need a second invitation to spend more time outdoors!
Before concluding our tour, we thought we’d take a quick look at the home's layout to get a better understanding of how the rooms fit together.
As we can see, there is an open-plan living room and dining area, which share their space with the kitchen. Three bedrooms are included, as well as two-and-a-half bathrooms – not too shabby, then!
Throw in the two-car garage, all those fantastic terraces and outdoor spaces, and the fact that this house looks so picture perfect when combined with that pristinely manicured garden, and we really envy the fortunate people who will get to call this striking structure “home”.
Or perhaps you desire something a little larger and with a view? Then check out this: Bloody beautiful Yorkshire home.