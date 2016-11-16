How to keep your house safe from burglars

Everyone rejoice for the holiday season is around the corner! Undoubtedly, most of us have already planned where we’ll be spending our holiday and with whom. But amongst all the planning and happiness, we can’t leave reality behind, which is why a few steps need to be taken in order to ensure your home (and belongings in it) remains safe and sound while you’re off having a great time somewhere.
Even if you’ve already fitted your house with a burglar alarm and changed the codes, you still need to do a bit more to minimise the chances of your house being broken into while you’re not there.
Let’s see what you should not be doing…
Gone are the days when neighbours just waltzed into one another’s houses without so much as a “yoo-hoo”, which means you really have no reason to leave the door wide open or unlocked.
If you’re not having a friend or neighbour house-sit while you’re away, at least ask somebody to help create the impression that someone’s home, like picking up the paper/post, watering the plants, leaving the porch light on at night, etc.
Rather be safe than sorry. Install a burglar alarm if you haven’t already done so (and careful who you give the access code to). Changing the locks shouldn’t be necessary, although if you want to be extra careful, go ahead.
We also recommend motion-activated outdoor lighting for your porch, terrace and garden areas.
No need to post on Facebook where you’re going and when you’ll be back. Rather inform only a handful of friends and family members about your holiday plans so that only they know you won’t be home.
This is especially a useful time to have a good relationship with that neighbour, as they can keep a lookout for any strange occurrences while you’re out and about.
Don’t tease the criminally inclined by leaving valuable objects (or any objects, for that matter) in front of a window with open curtains or blinds. Store valuable elements out of sight and close up all window treatment.
Trust us when we say that your house will be just fine without natural lighting for a few days.
From landscape designers to expert tilers, we have them all here on homify, and much more. Check out our professionals page.
In the event that an unwanted person does enter your home, no need to make it easy for them to do some personal shopping. Hide those valuable and expensive elements (like jewellery) away in a safe.
And if you still leave a spare key under a doormat or in a planter somewhere (which we don’t recommend), be sure to remove it.
A front lawn full of trees and shrubs does provide privacy, but it also hides the fact that somebody is rummaging around your house. Rather ensure that the neighbours have a view of your front yard and windows so that they can see when something’s up.
While you’re trimming that yard, why not check out these: Genius tricks that will actually make your garden look bigger and better?