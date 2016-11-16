Tired 50s home gets modern!

The fifties are back! Not really, but after seeing the first image on our ‘before and after’ segment today, you might just think that. That is because the starting point for this home renovation project was a family house constructed in the 1950s. And although that decade and style had their own unique look and quality, we (meaning the rest of the world and time itself) have moved on to a more modern look.

Enter a modern renovation team that took this old-looking home and shaped it up into a more stylish version. We’re talking sleek new furniture, fabulous new colours, contemporary décor pieces—and even the garden wasn’t left untouched.

But let’s start from the beginning…