Tired 50s home gets modern!

The fifties are back! Not really, but after seeing the first image on our ‘before and after’ segment today, you might just think that. That is because the starting point for this home renovation project was a family house constructed in the 1950s. And although that decade and style had their own unique look and quality, we (meaning the rest of the world and time itself) have moved on to a more modern look.
Enter a modern renovation team that took this old-looking home and shaped it up into a more stylish version. We’re talking sleek new furniture, fabulous new colours, contemporary décor pieces—and even the garden wasn’t left untouched.
But let’s start from the beginning…
What a retro throwback! Although the house’s previous façade showed a lot of potential, it was definitely a little outdated.
Okay, make that a lot. It lacked modern vision and contemporary elegance – and that front garden definitely craved a little attention as well.
After the pros had their hands on this structure, the end result is definitely more befitting for today’s modern look. The exterior walls, although still brick, flaunt a lighter look that makes the entire house seem more welcoming and open.
But it is that new timber addition in the front that really makes all the difference, placing a strong sense of contemporary style onto this suburban home.
And thankfully, the garden was also given a makeover, as it now looks much more subtle and manageable, plus displays much more of that striking house’s new front look.
It would seem that the lush and overgrown look carried through to the back garden. We are all for fresh plants and a natural-looking garden space, but frankly this look scares us.
Add to that the hopelessly outdated doors and windows (is that a barn door on the far left?), and we have no problem seeing why someone voted for a modern upgrade.
Simply amazing! What looked like an overgrown shed in a rustic setting is now a beautifully modern structure with an expertly maintained garden. The roof went from dirty old shingles to sleek metal, and the white brick wall now sports a daring dark look which we absolutely love.
The old-style doors and windows were also replaced by much more sleek options of glass surfaces, allowing a fresh amount of natural light indoors.
The fresh new look has spread into the back garden, as a bright green lawn and blooming tree announce their approval via their striking colours.
Doesn’t this look like the ideal spot for a family picnic? But hold the lemonade and pass the wine, as these homeowners definitely have cause for celebration now!
From landscape designers to expert gardeners, we have them all here on homify, and much more. Check out our professionals page.
The residents chose the new colour palette themselves, and although we’re not sure what the old interior colour scheme was, we definitely approve of this new one: snow whites and cocoa browns, with a splash of bright orange added for good measure.
Oversized tiles in a charcoal tone add a sleek and stunning vibe to the floors, contrasting so deliciously with that crisp white dining set on the left.
What a fabulous farewell to the fifties!
A new look most definitely includes new furniture pieces – these ones would have looked pretty strange adorning a home in the 1950s, but they look perfectly at home in this new house.
A plush carpet ensures an oh-so soft underfoot feeling while also adding a cosy and warm vibe to the room (perfect for the forthcoming winter). But it’s that long and sleek sofa that is our favourite piece in here; it just looks so perfect for anything, from sharing a secret with a formal friend to lounging in your PJs while watching TV.
Most definitely a successful and ultra-stylish renovation!
