An extraordinary wine tasting room, Italy

Whether you are a recognised wine connoisseur, or simply love a glass of wine after work, the idea of visiting Italy's famed wine regions may be something like that seen only in your dreams. With the competition in airline carriers across Europe at an all time high, snagging a cheap flight to Italy for a romantic wine tasting getaway may be easier, and more affordable, than you think.

Just a short drive north from Venice is the award-winning Le Monde winery, tucked away nicely between the sea and the hills of North East Italy.

Aiming to give those who visit Le Monde a whole new sensory experience, British architect Alessandro Isola was commissioned to build a wine tasting room that not only got the taste buds going, but aimed to ignite the other senses too.