An extraordinary wine tasting room, Italy

Whether you are a recognised wine connoisseur, or simply love a glass of wine after work, the idea of visiting Italy's famed wine regions may be something like that seen only in your dreams. With the competition in airline carriers across Europe at an all time high, snagging a cheap flight to Italy for a romantic wine tasting getaway may be easier, and more affordable, than you think.
Just a short drive north from Venice is the award-winning Le Monde winery, tucked away nicely between the sea and the hills of North East Italy.
Aiming to give those who visit Le Monde a whole new sensory experience, British architect Alessandro Isola was commissioned to build a wine tasting room that not only got the taste buds going, but aimed to ignite the other senses too.
Of course, no wine tasting tour would be complete without the presence of the finest wines. The region around Venice in the north of Italy is known around the world for producing some of the finest wine due to its dry, Mediterranean climate, and Le Monde is a local winery held in high regard. Walking up the stairs into the wine tasting room your eyes immediately light up, with the utmost care taken to provide the perfect lighting to set the tone.
Entering the wine tasting room via stairs to the upper level, you are greeted by a stunning counter and bottle display, with the vineyard setting the perfect backdrop. The counter is constructed of solid stone, with a Corten steel shell. Corten is often used on the exterior of buildings, as it will weather naturally over time, showing imperfections yet retaining its strength. As you can see, it works just as well in this interior space, with its dark tone matching the dark timber display behind. As you can see here, the counter has been shaved at the edge to create a unique bottle display and a laser cut map of the vineyard.
Another linear element that adds to the overall design of room is the pair of 9 metre long tasting tables, built of solid walnut. They have been placed in the room to run parallel with the vines that project out the windows and into the distance, almost acting as an extension of the vines into the room.
The unmissable lighting installation hanging from the roof looks like it would fit in any contemporary art gallery, and instantly grabs our attention. An award winner in itself, the cascading LED installation was designed by Im Lab, and produced by Vibia. It is said to be 'reminiscent of pouring wine, to create a connection between the staircase and the counter'. The linear form of the bulbs also aims to create a connection to the surrounding vineyard, and the linear nature of the rows of grapevines. The building is surrounded by windows throughout, ensuring the visual senses are kept happy by the view outside.
With every winery looking to offer more than just a a few glasses of wine when you visit for a wine tasting, Le Monde have covered all bases to create a stunning wine tasting room, worthy of a visit just for the design itself. Want to see more commercial spaces that ignite the senses? Then take a look at these articles:
- Transformation of a London pub