Renovating a listed Glasgow townhouse

This listed family home in Glasgow has been completely refurbished to create a more practical layout that utilises space, and bring the interiors into the 21st century. The project was undertaken by George Buchanan Architects, who had the task of making sense of the lower ground floor by removing unnecessary utility rooms and creating an open-plan living space that connects to the charming back garden. The family understandably wanted to make the most of their outdoor space, and so large openings were formed on the rear elevation to create bi-folding screens with direct access to the garden. The work didn't stop there, with the addition of a number of new bathrooms and a dressing room adjacent to the eclectic style bedroom. The old kitchen was ripped out and replaced with a modern, state of the art kitchen with contemporary white fittings. This instantly brightened up the lower floor, providing a sociable space filled with all the mod cons you could ever need or imagine!

It wasn't an easy process, with permission needing to be acquired from Glasgow City Council's Planning and Heritage Design departments proving harder than anticipated—but, everything came together, and now you can see the stunning results for yourself: