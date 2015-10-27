Before and After: Old Dairy Becomes a Dream Home!

For a restoration and total redesign project that will simply blow you away, you can't afford to not keep reading this Ideabook!

Imagine an old dairy in one of the most popular districts of Barcelona, Gracia. It's an unused building, which formerly housed cows and produced milk, yogurt and all manner of other products but when it came time to sell the property, it quickly fell into ruin. By the time it was snapped up for development, time had taken its toll, leading to the dairy needing major repairs, but architect Lluís Corbella was not afraid of the gargantuan challenge. Instead, with the help of Marc Mazeres, he designed a new space that would be entirely unrecognisable from its former incarnation.

With a plan to keep only the façade and the roof, the old dairy would soon be turned into a completely new, high end designer's dream that, on the inside was breathtaking in its modern audacity, while still alluding to the heritage of the property. The result is spectacular in its attention to detail and finish so let's take a closer look.