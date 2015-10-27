Before and After: Old Dairy Becomes a Dream Home!

For a restoration and total redesign project that will simply blow you away, you can't afford to not keep reading this Ideabook!
Imagine an old dairy in one of the most popular districts of Barcelona, Gracia. It's an unused building, which formerly housed cows and produced milk, yogurt and all manner of other products but when it came time to sell the property, it quickly fell into ruin. By the time it was snapped up for development, time had taken its toll, leading to the dairy needing major repairs, but architect Lluís Corbella was not afraid of the gargantuan challenge. Instead, with the help of Marc Mazeres, he designed a new space that would be entirely unrecognisable from its former incarnation.
With a plan to keep only the façade and the roof, the old dairy would soon be turned into a completely new, high end designer's dream that, on the inside was breathtaking in its modern audacity, while still alluding to the heritage of the property. The result is spectacular in its attention to detail and finish so let's take a closer look.
It's clear to see from this picture that the passage of time was not kind to what was once a beautiful, functional and special building. In shockingly bad condition, the old dairy was suffering from serious damp and had been completely abandoned, but still offered lots of potential thanks to being, in part, structurally sound.
A totally blank canvas for the design team to start with, what Lluís Corbella went on to create is not only a feast for the eyes, it is inspiration for the soul, so let's waste no more time with this depressing before picture!
Wow! We have seen some impressive transformations in our time, but this is nothing short of incredible! The open plan layout of the house is clear to see, though the living room section is most prominently in the foreground here. With two levels, a kitchen and dining room and even the garage entrance all in view, this is accessible living at its best.
A stunning home that focuses on good use of light is so typical of a city like Barcelona, with its modernist and avant-garde design heritage and though it would have been effortlessly simple to erase all traces of the former life of the building, we are pleased to see that the architects decided to respect the industrial aesthetic with exposed beams and brick columns. Stunning!
Taken from the opposite angle to the former picture, we can now appreciate details such as the polished concrete floor, another nod to the industrial history of the building, alongside the bright aluminium beams in the ceiling.
The table and chairs, in white plastic and metal, bring a touch of modernity and while a number of details and decorative elements that could look cold anywhere else have been included, they serve a modern, functional purpose here and bring character and warmth in equal measure.
Here we see the top corridor that connects the two floors and what a space it is! Far from just being an unimaginative walkway, brick and wooden beams have been respected and retained to create a homely environment.
It's truly fantastic how the design team wanted to use this space as a library, thereby taking advantage of previously unused storage and display space, while adding to the overall aesthetic charm of the building. Turning an already unusual and personal build into something wholly more eclectic and unique, this book-filled corridor really is the perfect viewing gallery for the open plan area below.
No, your eyes aren't deceiving you, this really is one of the most luxurious, high end and cheeky bedrooms, complete with en suite, that we have ever seen. At the far end of the room, the designers have decided to install a bathtub in a completely transparent cubicle, so that from the comfort of the bedroom, the high end suite can be appreciated and vice versa.
We are utterly in love with this bedroom, which combines various materials such as brick, aluminium and wood to make a harmonious space that also references the previous use of the building and with luxe white soft furnishings, the quality and style of the large open plan space has been carried through seamlessly.
Just when you thought this transformation couldn't possibly get any better, we leave you with this stunning courtyard garden. A large space, it has been simply finished with stone, wood and natural foliage. With a sizeable swimming pool also having been installed, there has been nothing left to chance with this house and all needs have been easily catered for.
Weathered exterior walls may give some hint as to the former life of this perfect pad, but everything about this build has been given such consideration and completed to such exacting standards, that even if you popped a cow inside the living room, we don't think many people would believe what it used to be used for!
