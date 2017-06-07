Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Woodworking: 14 affordable ways to renovate a patio

press profile homify press profile homify
Terrasses et Balcons, Scènes d'extérieur Scènes d'extérieur Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Loading admin actions …

Sprucing up your patio or outdoor area with a bit of woodworking is a great idea if you want to improve your outdoor area. 

Nifty little tips and tricks that will help you transform a space (without spending the earth) are never unwelcome. So, today we're going to let you in on some great ways to upgrade your patio.

Even the tiniest of garden spaces can be dramatically improved, all without you needing to remortgage the house. Join us now and get acquainted with landscape architect expertise and patio tips that will have friends and family begging to know the secret to your success!

1. Install classic, timeless furniture that's easy to maintain

Villa Amanda, Acapulco, MAAD arquitectura y diseño MAAD arquitectura y diseño Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture
MAAD arquitectura y diseño

MAAD arquitectura y diseño
MAAD arquitectura y diseño
MAAD arquitectura y diseño

But packs a big style punch.

2. Use different materials to mark out various functional areas

Terrasses et Balcons, Scènes d'extérieur Scènes d'extérieur Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Scènes d&#39;extérieur

Scènes d'extérieur
Scènes d&#39;extérieur
Scènes d'extérieur

Be bold and use something unexpected!

3. Add a wooden trellis

Terrasses et Balcons, Scènes d'extérieur Scènes d'extérieur Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Scènes d&#39;extérieur

Scènes d'extérieur
Scènes d&#39;extérieur
Scènes d'extérieur

Lends itself to plenty of green opportunities.

4. Embrace recycled materials

DISEÑO Y RECUPERACIÓN DE UN JARDÍN EN MÉXICO, Arquitectos M253 Arquitectos M253 Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Arquitectos M253

Arquitectos M253
Arquitectos M253
Arquitectos M253

For an organic look that nobody else will have.

5. Always give consideration to a pergola

Gazebo with intergrated garden store Garden Affairs Ltd Classic style garden Wood Wood effect gazebo,garden store,veranda,outdoor seating,shelter,woodstore,practical,store,quality,flat roof,bike store
Garden Affairs Ltd

Gazebo with intergrated garden store

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

They look amazing and offer decent weather cover.

6. If you already have a pergola

homify Scandinavian style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Add some romantic drapes and lights to create an outdoors social space.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Don't skimp on the flowers

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de GardenPlants & flowers
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

Fill your space with full-to-bursting pots!

8. Jazz up existing furniture

Gruppi pranzo, La Tartaruga di Anselmi Ing. Danilo La Tartaruga di Anselmi Ing. Danilo GardenFurniture
La Tartaruga di Anselmi Ing. Danilo

La Tartaruga di Anselmi Ing. Danilo
La Tartaruga di Anselmi Ing. Danilo
La Tartaruga di Anselmi Ing. Danilo

With a coat of super bright paint.

9. Build a pretty path

大阪府松原市の邸宅, 杉田造園 株式会社 杉田造園 株式会社 Asian style garden Stone
杉田造園 株式会社

杉田造園 株式会社
杉田造園 株式会社
杉田造園 株式会社

Even a tiny space will benefit.

10. Vertical gardens look utterly amazing

Área Externa de Lazer, Expace - espaços e experiências Expace - espaços e experiências Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace Wood
Expace—espaços e experiências

Expace - espaços e experiências
Expace—espaços e experiências
Expace - espaços e experiências

And won't take much effort to create. You can even use old pallets!

11. Contrast materials, such as stone and wood

Terrasses et Balcons, Scènes d'extérieur Scènes d'extérieur Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Scènes d&#39;extérieur

Scènes d'extérieur
Scènes d&#39;extérieur
Scènes d'extérieur

For a modern look.

12. Try to create a micro-garden in a corner

Cataluña, Barcelona, Sant Quirze del Valles, abpaisajismo abpaisajismo Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
abpaisajismo

abpaisajismo
abpaisajismo
abpaisajismo

Bear in mind, you might need shade-loving blooms.

13. Simple benches always look great on a patio

Small Garden with a Very Steep Slope Yorkshire Gardens Modern garden
Yorkshire Gardens

Small Garden with a Very Steep Slope

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

But you can style them up with innovative ideas, such as gabion bases.

14. Play with levels

Small Garden with a Very Steep Slope Yorkshire Gardens Modern garden
Yorkshire Gardens

Small Garden with a Very Steep Slope

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

To create numerous little terraces.

If you loved these ideas and want to further consider your garden, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 cunning ideas to make your garden stand out.

11 modern decor ideas from one swish London home
Which of these ideas did you like the most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks