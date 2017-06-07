Woodworking: 14 affordable ways to renovate a patio

Sprucing up your patio or outdoor area with a bit of woodworking is a great idea if you want to improve your outdoor area.

Nifty little tips and tricks that will help you transform a space (without spending the earth) are never unwelcome. So, today we're going to let you in on some great ways to upgrade your patio.

Even the tiniest of garden spaces can be dramatically improved, all without you needing to remortgage the house. Join us now and get acquainted with landscape architect expertise and patio tips that will have friends and family begging to know the secret to your success!