Things you neglect that would make your kitchen better

Apartamento São Caetano, VSS ARQ VSS ARQ Minimalist kitchen
If you hit the nail on the head with your kitchen design the first time around, you're in the fortunate minority, as so many of us are suffering the ignominy of having not got it quite right. 

Fortunately, we may have just simply failed to give a couple of minor details as much thought as they deserved, which can be easily rectified if you read this article. 

We've looked at what kitchen planners prioritise when they create a new design and learned what can make or break the perfect kitchen. So if you have a nagging feeling that your space could be a tiny bit better, memorise these key tasks and get to work!

1. Choosing a defined colour scheme

Even if you are a little more eclectic, you will have a 'base' colour scheme for your kitchen so try to make it far more defined. Keep accent hues as just that and serve to draw attention to the shades that really dictate things, such as your cabinet choices. 

For example, this white kitchen looks amazing as it makes no bones about its scheme!

2. Making more of your windows and natural light

With natural light comes a feeling of freshness, cleanliness and modernity, all of which you must want for your kitchen, right?

If the answer is yes, don't drown out sunlight with heavy curtains or bulky blinds and leave your windows brazenly undressed.

3. Having a light enough floor colour

There are many reasons for choosing a light kitchen floor colour but the main ones are that you can easily see spills, and the paler the tone and the more high gloss the finish, the more light will be reflected around the room. 

This is a particularly good tip for smaller kitchens as light reflection equals far more perceived space.

4. Choosing a modular kitchen design

Not only are modular kitchens easier to install, they can be adapted long after initial installation! 

What if your family grows? Or your needs and priorities change? Will your current kitchen grow, change or adapt? If not, perhaps it's time to go modular so you never having to 'make do' again.

5. Putting vertical space to better use

All kitchens will naturally have pockets of more awkward or unusable space but, with a little imagination, you can seek to put them to far better use.

Even a tall but narrow slither of space could be handy as a vertical wine rack or a grocery bag store. Don't just blank these areas off!

6. Maintaining a clutter-free work surface

With the hustle and bustle of everyday life to contend with, keeping a clear worktop can fall pretty low on the list of priorities, but we don't want it to. 

If you want your space to feel bigger, more aesthetically pleasing and just better in general, always take the time to reset the room at the end of the day so you wake up to your dream kitchen every morning!

For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 13 kitchen mistakes you make (and how to avoid them).

Tired 50s home gets modern!
What nagging issue do you have with your kitchen?

