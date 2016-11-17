22 small things (you’ve forgotten) you need to clean

We all know about the major things we're meant to clean every week, but what about those smaller, more easily forgotten items? Are you sure you're doing everything you can to have a super clean, hygienic and sparkling home? If not, don't panic, as most of us don't!

Forgetting to tackle small tasks is something us humans are fantastic at but we're also good at compiling lists so we stop forgetting. That's what this is; a handy compendium of extra cleaning duties that won't take long but will make a huge difference to your home.

Professional cleaners may have known to shake out the cutlery drawer in your kitchen now and then but if that's news to you, read on as this is definitely the article for you and these things need your attention.