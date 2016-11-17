Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

22 small things (you’ve forgotten) you need to clean

press profile homify press profile homify
Eco Kitchen, George Robinson Kitchens George Robinson Kitchens Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

We all know about the major things we're meant to clean every week, but what about those smaller, more easily forgotten items? Are you sure you're doing everything you can to have a super clean, hygienic and sparkling home? If not, don't panic, as most of us don't! 

Forgetting to tackle small tasks is something us humans are fantastic at but we're also good at compiling lists so we stop forgetting. That's what this is; a handy compendium of extra cleaning duties that won't take long but will make a huge difference to your home. 

Professional cleaners may have known to shake out the cutlery drawer in your kitchen now and then but if that's news to you, read on as this is definitely the article for you and these things need your attention.

1. The drawer of your washing machine

Gerüstküche, Die MÖBELHAUEREI Die MÖBELHAUEREI KitchenBench tops
Die MÖBELHAUEREI

Die MÖBELHAUEREI
Die MÖBELHAUEREI
Die MÖBELHAUEREI

Give it a good scrub at least once a month as soap build-up gets tough, quickly.

2. Utensils

눌치재, 아키제주 건축사사무소 아키제주 건축사사무소 Modern kitchen
아키제주 건축사사무소

아키제주 건축사사무소
아키제주 건축사사무소
아키제주 건축사사무소

Give them a wipe before you use them, especially if they're hung up instead of in a drawer.

3. Light shades

Minimalist White Kitchen with Warm Accents homify Minimalist kitchen Solid Wood White oak worktop,oak cabinets,flat panel,j handle,Farrow & Ball,all white,tile splashback,island,hanging pendant lights,breakfast bar,stools,range cooker,floating shelf
homify

Minimalist White Kitchen with Warm Accents

homify
homify
homify

It won't take a second to run a duster around them, inside and out!

4. Cupboard handles

Mr & Mrs McD, Pyrford Raycross Interiors Classic style kitchen Beige
Raycross Interiors

Mr & Mrs McD, Pyrford

Raycross Interiors
Raycross Interiors
Raycross Interiors

You won't believe how mucky these get so grab a wet dishcloth.

5. Underneath your cooker

Light Grey Hand Painted Kitchen Verdi Kitchens Classic style kitchen Solid Wood Grey hand painted,light grey,walnut carcasses,american fridge,granite
Verdi Kitchens

Light Grey Hand Painted Kitchen

Verdi Kitchens
Verdi Kitchens
Verdi Kitchens

You might need to dig out an extra long vacuum attachment for this one!

6. Inside your utensil drawer

Eco Kitchen George Robinson Kitchens Modern kitchen cutlery,drawer,bespoke,solid wood,walnut wood,'
George Robinson Kitchens

Eco Kitchen

George Robinson Kitchens
George Robinson Kitchens
George Robinson Kitchens

Give it a good shake out once in a while.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. All your bathroom hardware

Putmans Barn, Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Country style bathroom Blue
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.

Putmans Barn

Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.

This includes taking the shower-head off and giving it a scrub.

8. Soap dishes

​Victorian renovation - Master Bathroom My-Studio Ltd Modern bathroom Marble White vanity unit,master bathroom,carrara marble,bespoke,black taps,undermount basin
My-Studio Ltd

​Victorian renovation—Master Bathroom

My-Studio Ltd
My-Studio Ltd
My-Studio Ltd

They get slimy and disgusting.

9. Shower curtains

Pebbles Pixers Modern bathroom wall mural,wallpaper,stones,pebbles
Pixers

Pebbles

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

You can actually put them in the washing machine so you have no excuse.

10. Shower screens

Stones Farm Bathroom My-Studio Ltd Country style bathroom Tiles Grey bathroom,rustic,country,contemporary,exposed beams,mosaic tile floor,freestanding bath,family bathroom
My-Studio Ltd

Stones Farm Bathroom

My-Studio Ltd
My-Studio Ltd
My-Studio Ltd

Don't just assume they get washed when you do, as water marks are a pain!

11. Toilet roll holders

Toilet and Radiator homify Modern bathroom
homify

Toilet and Radiator

homify
homify
homify

They get so dusty so grab the polish and a duster.

12. Bathtub feet

Metallic Tiles, Elalux Tile Elalux Tile Modern bathroom Tiles Metallic/Silver
Elalux Tile

Elalux Tile
Elalux Tile
Elalux Tile

Water marks get everywhere so don't forget to scrub between the 'toes'.

13. Shower enclosure hinges and hardware

Chrome hinges frameless glass bathscreen Ion Glass Modern bathroom Glass folding glass bathscreen
Ion Glass

Chrome hinges frameless glass bathscreen

Ion Glass
Ion Glass
Ion Glass

Without a good clean they can dull or, worse still, get rusty.

14. Pet beds

눌치재, 아키제주 건축사사무소 아키제주 건축사사무소 Modern style bedroom
아키제주 건축사사무소

아키제주 건축사사무소
아키제주 건축사사무소
아키제주 건축사사무소

The amount of hair any pet sheds is incredible so hoover their favourite spot once a week.

15. Radiators

Modern Radiator homify Modern style bedroom
homify

Modern Radiator

homify
homify
homify

Lint, dust and all sorts flock to the backs of them so vacuum weekly!

16. Bedroom throw pillows

Virginia Water Apartment - Surrey Bhavin Taylor Design Modern style bedroom Bedroom,bed,rococo style,bedside tables,wallapaper,feature wall,animals,blue,yellow,mustard,grey,bedding
Bhavin Taylor Design

Virginia Water Apartment—Surrey

Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design

Just like your normal pillows, they need a good freshen now and then so bash them about in the fresh air.

17. Picture frames

Attic Teen Bedroom, The Interior Design Studio The Interior Design Studio Modern style bedroom
The Interior Design Studio

Attic Teen Bedroom

The Interior Design Studio
The Interior Design Studio
The Interior Design Studio

Dust just loves to settle on the top of them and if you can't see it, you won't remove it.

18. Headboards

Master Bedroom homify Industrial style bedroom
homify

Master Bedroom

homify
homify
homify

Greasy hair can really take its toll on a headboard so give it a wipe each week, or for a fabric version, treat it to prevent staining.

19. Skirting boards

Stones Farm Living Room My-Studio Ltd Country style living room Solid Wood Beige living room,rustic,country,contemporary,wooden floors,exposed beams,fireplace
My-Studio Ltd

Stones Farm Living Room

My-Studio Ltd
My-Studio Ltd
My-Studio Ltd

You'll be shocked when you lean down to check yours! Grab a dryer sheet and give them a wipe to get rid of months of dust.

20. Fireplaces

Decorative Tiles, Elalux Tile Elalux Tile Modern living room Marble Beige
Elalux Tile

Elalux Tile
Elalux Tile
Elalux Tile

Real fires throw a lot of ash into a room unless cleared out after each use (once it's cold, obviously!).

21. Under your sofa cushions

Earlsfield SW18, Clara Bee Clara Bee Modern living room
Clara Bee

Earlsfield SW18

Clara Bee
Clara Bee
Clara Bee

Crumbs, hair and even knick-knacks all end up there. The vacuum cleaner is your best friend for this one!

22. Household rugs

Nightingale Triangle, Clara Bee Clara Bee Modern living room
Clara Bee

Nightingale Triangle

Clara Bee
Clara Bee
Clara Bee

Every rug will benefit from a regular freshen-up. Just sprinkle baking soda on them, leave for an hour and vacuum.

You see? None of these were tricky or too time consuming but they will make a massive difference to your home! 

If you're looking for more quick and easy cleaning tips, then take a look at this Ideabook: 15 borderline genius home cleaning hacks you need.

This terrace extension ticks every box
What other little cleaning tasks did we forget?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks