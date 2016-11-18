Your browser is out-of-date.

16 modern bathrooms with fabulous showers!

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern bathroom Wood White
If you've been thinking of upgrading your bathroom design but keep getting stuck on the style of shower you want to include, how about spending a few minutes with us now to see if we can persuade you to consider a glass-enclosed version? 

Gone are the days that a glass shower cubicle looked too basic or sterile, as with a fabulous room scheme in place, they now simply look fresh and modern. Bathroom designers have long noted the awesome power of glass showers (in terms of how contemporary they can make a room feel) so let's take a look at a few of our favourite examples and  see if you agree! 

1. A perfectly defined space

Love the minimal framework in place here!

2. Taking centre stage

PH Andersen , Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Modern bathroom
What a show-stopper of a shower.

3. Almost invisible to the naked eye

Casa CH, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Modern bathroom
Blink and you could miss this stealthy enclosure.

4. A cacophony of light and colour

EMERALD RESIDENTIAL TOWER, Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Modern bathroom
Such a fun way to add some personality to a bathroom!

5. With a perfect feature wall

Malibu Decor by Erika Winters Inc. Design, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Modern bathroom
These mosaic tiles really define where the shower cubicle ends and the wider space begins.

6. Practically perfect in every way

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern bathroom
Minimal, modern and aesthetically complementary to other room additions, this shower is lovely.

7. Mood lighting included

Rosedal, RIMA Arquitectura RIMA Arquitectura Modern bathroom
Just imagine enjoying a softly lit shower in the evening with no main lighting… bliss!

8. With added privacy

homify Modern bathroom Ceramic Beige
Even the closest of families like a little privacy now and then. This frosted glass easily takes care of that.

9. Hidden in plain sight

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern bathroom Wood White
Nestled behind a stone wall, the shower here is ultra-stealthy.

10. With an adaptable screen

Casa Jardines, LOFT ESTUDIO arquitectura y diseño LOFT ESTUDIO arquitectura y diseño Modern bathroom Ceramic White
There when you want it and hidden when you don't, this sliding shower screen makes for a truly adaptable room.

11. Industrial and funky

Levent Villa, Udesign Architecture Udesign Architecture Industrial style bathroom
The glass surround here shows off the unusual hardware!

12. Making the most of a corner spot

Квартира на Ленинградском шоссе, Михаил Новинский (MNdesign) Михаил Новинский (MNdesign) Minimalist bathroom
When only a corner shower will do, a design like this is a dream.

13. 50 shades of grey

Ванная комната в стиле минимализм, Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN Industrial style bathroom
Grey glass screens are a wonderful way to up the style game in a monochrome bathroom.

14. Amazing for a smaller room

Сан узлы с плиткой иммитирующей бетон, Your royal design Your royal design Industrial style bathroom
These accent tiles make this shower almost disappear.

15. More modern than most

Restauración de una villa de los años 70., Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Modern bathroom
Coloured LEDs, a ceiling-mounted shower-head and a recess wall shelf make this space mind-blowing!

16. Perfectly framed like art

Blossomvale Space Atelier Pte Ltd Scandinavian style bathroom
Blossomvale

When you've chosen the perfect shower, why not frame it like precious art? This double cubicle looks incredible.

For more bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 20 gorgeous bathrooms where wood is the A-list star.

Small patio ideas to enjoy now (and copy in spring)
Are you a glass shower convert?

