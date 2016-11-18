16 modern bathrooms with fabulous showers!

If you've been thinking of upgrading your bathroom design but keep getting stuck on the style of shower you want to include, how about spending a few minutes with us now to see if we can persuade you to consider a glass-enclosed version?

Gone are the days that a glass shower cubicle looked too basic or sterile, as with a fabulous room scheme in place, they now simply look fresh and modern. Bathroom designers have long noted the awesome power of glass showers (in terms of how contemporary they can make a room feel) so let's take a look at a few of our favourite examples and see if you agree!