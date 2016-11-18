16 modern bathrooms with fabulous showers!

If you've been thinking of upgrading your bathroom design but keep getting stuck on the style of shower you want to include, how about spending a few minutes with us now to see if we can persuade you to consider a glass-enclosed version?
Gone are the days that a glass shower cubicle looked too basic or sterile, as with a fabulous room scheme in place, they now simply look fresh and modern. Bathroom designers have long noted the awesome power of glass showers (in terms of how contemporary they can make a room feel) so let's take a look at a few of our favourite examples and see if you agree!
What a show-stopper of a shower.
Blink and you could miss this stealthy enclosure.
Such a fun way to add some personality to a bathroom!
These mosaic tiles really define where the shower cubicle ends and the wider space begins.
Minimal, modern and aesthetically complementary to other room additions, this shower is lovely.
Just imagine enjoying a softly lit shower in the evening with no main lighting… bliss!
Even the closest of families like a little privacy now and then. This frosted glass easily takes care of that.
Nestled behind a stone wall, the shower here is ultra-stealthy.
There when you want it and hidden when you don't, this sliding shower screen makes for a truly adaptable room.
The glass surround here shows off the unusual hardware!
When only a corner shower will do, a design like this is a dream.
Grey glass screens are a wonderful way to up the style game in a monochrome bathroom.
These accent tiles make this shower almost disappear.
Coloured LEDs, a ceiling-mounted shower-head and a recess wall shelf make this space mind-blowing!
When you've chosen the perfect shower, why not frame it like precious art? This double cubicle looks incredible.
For more bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 20 gorgeous bathrooms where wood is the A-list star.