Really helpful storage ideas if you have a small room

Small rooms and storage don't often go hand-in-hand. Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you the same thing! It is, however, vital that you find a way to house all your belongings, which in a small space usually means getting either clever, creative or both.

We've come up with some amazing ways to enjoy a whole lot more usable storage in a small room, so take a look at our ideas and see which could help you in your quest for home organisation!