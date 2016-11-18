Really helpful storage ideas if you have a small room

Small rooms and storage don't often go hand-in-hand. Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you the same thing! It is, however, vital that you find a way to house all your belongings, which in a small space usually means getting either clever, creative or both.
We've come up with some amazing ways to enjoy a whole lot more usable storage in a small room, so take a look at our ideas and see which could help you in your quest for home organisation!
Instead of draining away precious space with a full-depth shelf, choose narrow versions that can display a few necessary items, such as art or books.
Don't forget that you can fit them as high up on the wall as you dare to climb! Walls are so often overlooked in terms of the masses of storage and display potential that they actually offer.
What could just look like standard built-in wardrobe doors could, if you have the inclination, hide a myriad of shelves, drawers, cubbyholes and other fabulous storage devices, all designed to make the absolute most of even the smallest of rooms.
The best part is that once you've organised the system and filled it, you can simply close the doors and give the illusion of nothing being there again.
These shelves are amazing! They're simply hinged doors for storage cubbyholes that pivot to form a flat surface, thus allowing you to use them as an extra shelf.
There are always lots of clever inventions like this on crowdfunding sites, so why not invest and grab something perfect for your small home's storage needs?
For shelves that will be hidden away, choose to fill them with large, practical storage boxes that can house a lot of things. But if you're planning to have your containers out on display, something a little prettier is in order.
Either way, make sure you choose storage boxes that can stack easily and will be sturdy even with a few on top of each other.
Your parents spent years telling you not to stuff things under your bed but if you have a small bedroom and a distinct lack of storage space, you need to forget that now.
Neatly labelled boxes and bins will easily slide under your bed, freeing up untold amount of space elsewhere that will give you a clutter-free look!
Secret doors are such a valuable asset. Full-length wardrobes are a particular blessing to have behind them as not only will you have somewhere to hang long items of clothing, but there will also be bags of extra space for shelving.
Also, isn't it kind of fun to have storage that only you know about?
If you have a super small space and literally no storage to speak of, the best advice we can give you is to have all your belongings out on show but in an orderly and deliberate fashion.
A simple hanging rail is ideal for this technique, as long as you can scale back your clothing collection!
Your wardrobe can be so much more than a rail if you add some clever storage accessories that perfectly fit your needs.
These hanging shelves and pouches mean that jumpers and smaller items can take up much less space whilst still being neatly stowed away. In fact, we think we need one of these!
