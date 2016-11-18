The wonder of modern rustic styling in 9 photos

If you've been labouring under the illusion that rustic styling has to look old-fashioned or somehow historical, think again. When it's blended with some piquant modernity, it comes alive in a whole new way and looks incredible!

Don't believe us? Well, you just get ready to take that lack of faith back as we've found some amazing pictures that show how experienced interior designers have blended rustic homes with modern themes to create a whole new genre of decorating and it's really something.

Let's take a look and admire how blended really can mean beautiful.