Answering the Modern Extension Question

St John's Wood has long been known as one of London's most prestigious suburbs, so it's no surprise that a renovation project as wonderful as this belongs to a home in this leafy North London suburb.

The interior layout of London townhouses is typically awkward so, with the help of talented professionals from DDWH Architects, the owners decided to increase the floor space of their home by extending and opening up the entire ground floor into the generously-sized rear garden. This allowed the previous first-floor living room to become the master bedroom, resulting in a highly desirable, modern-family home.

Let's take a look around!