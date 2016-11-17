​4 deeply satisfying bathroom before and after projects

At the end of a long hard day, where the boss was on a mission to destroy happiness and your colleagues left their brains at home, who could blame you for just wanting to soak up some relaxation time in your fabulous bathroom? But add to this scenario a bathroom that is quite hideous and outdated, and your bad day might just get worse.

What to do? Well, these four bathroom spaces opted for some elegant makeovers, which significantly improved their looks (and maybe their owners’ moods as well).

So, to inspire some bathroom beauty in you, take a look at the fantastic renovations below…