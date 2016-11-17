Your browser is out-of-date.

​4 deeply satisfying bathroom before and after projects

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
At the end of a long hard day, where the boss was on a mission to destroy happiness and your colleagues left their brains at home, who could blame you for just wanting to soak up some relaxation time in your fabulous bathroom? But add to this scenario a bathroom that is quite hideous and outdated, and your bad day might just get worse.

What to do? Well, these four bathroom spaces opted for some elegant makeovers, which significantly improved their looks (and maybe their owners’ moods as well).

So, to inspire some bathroom beauty in you, take a look at the fantastic renovations below…

Bathroom 1—Before: Cluttered and clashing

We understand that not all bathrooms can be spacious, but then some creativity is required to make the most of the tiny layout – and this design certainly failed.

Add to that an outdated style and shoddy tub, and we can definitely see why an upgrade was required.

Bathroom 1—After: A striking new space

Looking good! Our bathroom designers decided to make the most of the vertical space, and opted for a shower instead of a tub. Much better! 

Don’t you just love how those purple tiles adorn the sleek shower enclosure?

Bathroom 2—Before/After: From “why” to “wow”

This bathroom started off with a very brash look due to the use of too many dark tones. And those green and red hues clashed (not contrasted, as there is a difference) just too much.

Fortunately, the designers in charge of the makeover took stylish control of the situation, coating the new space in soothing white and beige while bringing in trendy fixtures to add charm.

Bathroom 3 – Before/After: A cluttered look gets classy

A small space and a cluttered look is like adding oil to fire, which is exactly what the first space was. Those glass cabinets did nothing to hide the myriad of bathroom accessories. 

Luckily, the new bathroom design opted for simpler look and features plenty of open spaces to hide those regularly used items. And don’t overlook that wooden cabinet and contemporary lighting fixtures, which elevate this bathroom into a whole new dimension of modern style.

Bathroom 4 – Before: Hopelessly outdated

We can definitely see the appeal this bathroom had, but that was last century. Today we seek something a bit more modern – and sadly, with the bulky cabinet and outdated pattern, this isn’t it.

Bathroom 4 – After: Less is definitely more

Ah yes! The professionals in charge treated this bathroom to a whole new look, complete with stone bureau for a sleek and cutting-edge look. By mounting it against the wall and off the floor, visual space is gained.

The wall mirror and niche look much more soothing, while the new lighting illuminates the entire bathroom space in a soft glow instead of just highlighting select areas.

Bathroom 4 – Before: Just too much

Now for the other side of the bathroom, where that faded pattern of the wallpaper that coats the floor and walls continues to add too much detail to the space – and you know how much we love us some motifs here on homify. 

And the candy red rug on the floor? Complete eyesore!

Bathroom 4 – After: A clean and cut-back look

This makeover has treated this bathroom space to a clean and up-to-date look that seems quite inviting (isn’t that what a bathroom should be, after all?). The grey and white walls form the perfect colour contrast without being too “in your face” about it, while the wall-mounted fixtures create a cutting-edge look.

And kudos to the designers for bringing in a classic cabinet, which adds a slightly eclectic touch! 

Seeking some more renovation inspiration? Then we recommend these: 5 legendary bedroom transformations.

Which ideas will you use in your own bathroom remodel?

