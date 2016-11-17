Exquisite home for a modern family

Just because you choose the quiet suburbs as your living area (and not the hot-and-happening city with its contemporary vibes) does not mean you aren’t privy to modern style. And today’s discovery here on homify 360° will prove just that.
Designed by the architectural team of Homekoncept, this idea of a modern house takes on a very sleek approach in terms of not only layout, but also materials and colours. Imagine crisp whites combined with dark tones, spacious areas for a range of decorative objects, and fantastic exterior areas that are sure to make the neighbours sit up and take a few style notes.
See for yourself what we mean…
Flaunting a delightful monochrome look, the house announces its beautiful presence with a modern style.
Linear lines, neutral tones, and a clean presence is quite typical of the contemporary look, and all of them are presented right here – and we haven’t even set foot inside yet.
What would a family-friendly home be without a stunning back garden to enjoy? This one goes all the way by treating its owners to not only a lush garden, but also a fantastic swimming pool (if one has the means, then why ever not?).
Notice how the back façade looks almost identical to the front area, with small details like pillars and niches being the only elements that differentiate the two from one another.
Before we venture indoors, we thought it appropriate to take a look at the architectural plans to get a better understanding of the house’s layout.
A delicious open-plan style is usually opted for to conjure up even more space, and it is clear that these designers chose that for the living room, dining room, and kitchen. A guest bathroom is also placed opposite the staircase.
Shall we see what the top level has to offer?
Upstairs is where the private areas are located. Three bedrooms, a bathroom, and a dressing room form the upper level, all neatly laid out within close range from each other to ensure easy access.
Now how about we see some artistic renderings of those interior spaces?
The sleek style we saw outside is continued splendidly in the interior section, albeit with a softer approach. Although these renderings are purely ideas for what the interior décor scheme could look like, we must say that they are pretty spot on.
Notice how the generous windows allow the garden views and natural lighting to seep indoors, brightening those white décor- and furniture tones even more.
The interior designers here clearly know the appeal of wood, as they used wooden elements (in an elegant cocoa-brown tone) exquisitely to not only add charm, but also a firm contrast with the plush fabrics.
The wood beautifully adorns tables, shelves, and even the staircase on the right that leads to the top floor.
The dreamy dining space blends in flawlessly with the living area and kitchen, yet stands on its own via the open spaces separating it from the other areas.
That dark wood makes a comeback in the form of the stunning dining table, which offsets fantastically with the glittering chandelier dangling from above.
Although the kitchen presents all the relevant features of the modern style, it portrays a look that is unmistakably minimalist as well. Less is more, as they say!
Sleek white adorns the cabinetry, with stainless steel (for the appliances) and wood (for countertops) interrupting the white flow ever so slightly.
Can you just imagine being able to call this white kitchen yours while whipping up a range of fantastic dishes? We certainly can…
