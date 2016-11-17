Exquisite home for a modern family

Just because you choose the quiet suburbs as your living area (and not the hot-and-happening city with its contemporary vibes) does not mean you aren’t privy to modern style. And today’s discovery here on homify 360° will prove just that.

Designed by the architectural team of Homekoncept, this idea of a modern house takes on a very sleek approach in terms of not only layout, but also materials and colours. Imagine crisp whites combined with dark tones, spacious areas for a range of decorative objects, and fantastic exterior areas that are sure to make the neighbours sit up and take a few style notes.

See for yourself what we mean…