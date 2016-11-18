Small patio ideas to enjoy now (and copy in spring)

Winter’s almost here, which means we don’t need to remind you about the importance of layers and stocking up on firewood. Rather, we thought we’d focus on the future (next year spring, to be exact) by taking a look at some stylish patio ideas.

Yes, since it will be quite chilly for the next few months, that terrace or garden won’t be seeing much action. But just because you’re neglecting it during winter does not give you the excuse not to treat it to some serious style come next spring.

So, to ensure your inspiration is brimming, find herewith a few striking patio designs which you can look at now, remember in the meantime, and then copy as soon as the first blossoms open in 2017.