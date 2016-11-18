Small patio ideas to enjoy now (and copy in spring)

Winter’s almost here, which means we don’t need to remind you about the importance of layers and stocking up on firewood. Rather, we thought we’d focus on the future (next year spring, to be exact) by taking a look at some stylish patio ideas.
Yes, since it will be quite chilly for the next few months, that terrace or garden won’t be seeing much action. But just because you’re neglecting it during winter does not give you the excuse not to treat it to some serious style come next spring.
So, to ensure your inspiration is brimming, find herewith a few striking patio designs which you can look at now, remember in the meantime, and then copy as soon as the first blossoms open in 2017.
A lush background of plants will definitely add to the “wow” factor of your patio. Thus, if your patio is styled up with winter-friendly plants (such as Rosebud cherry or the Nepalese paper plant), ensure you give them the proper winter treatment they require, such as pruning or not pruning, placing them against a south-facing wall, etc.
Otherwise, be sure to treat yourself to a whole bunch of spring/summer plants next year!
Warmer weather means nobody wants to stay cooped up indoors, not even after the sun has set.
Thus, treat your patio to some first-class outdoor lighting to add to the scenic effect – and make that evening get-together continue for as long as possible.
We recommend a little sweeping of your patio every now and again when it’s not being filled up with rain and snow. This will prevent dirt and grime from accumulating on the floor and add to that oh-so charming ambience you want to create.
Of course your patio can have whatever flooring you deem beautiful or appropriate, yet we can’t help but admire gravel.
It's perfect for coating exterior surfaces, seeing as its maintenance level is virtually non-existent. Plus it gives the scene that raw, textured look for some detail.
No need to share your patio with the entire neighbourhood or friend squad if you don’t want to – it can function as your own private “you” space as well.
Pull up a chair, add some potted plants, perhaps a scatter cushion or rug for softness, open that book (or bottle of wine, whichever you prefer), and enjoy.
If your patio is adorned with a stylish wooden deck, be sure to treat it to the required sanding and varnishing (to effectively waterproof it) in order to have it function expertly outdoors.
Even if your patio is flaunting the minimalist style, some furniture pieces are required to make it look gorgeous and welcoming.
In addition to seating options, consider additional touches in the form of cushions, potted plants, décor pieces, and perhaps a lantern or two.
Speaking of plants, what better way to welcome back spring next year with some fresh flowers?
Add a few pots or vases to your patio, fill them with bright flowers (an array of different colours, if you want to), and start enjoying the fresh scents of Mother Nature.
Even if you copy a patio here on homify verbatim, you still need to add your own unique touch to make that space truly yours. Think of something (whether it’s an object, a pattern, a colour, etc.) that you really want to add to the space.
Or go in a completely different direction and add elements that one would usually associate with interior spaces, like hanging up mirrors. Dare to be different!
