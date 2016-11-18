Honest look at the pros and cons of open-plan kitchens

When it comes to kitchen plans, there are a few layout options at our disposal. We have the U-shaped kitchen which helps keep an effective “work triangle”. There is the L-shaped layout which is perfect for flats and smaller areas. And don’t forget about the one-wall kitchen, the ideal option for an efficient work flow.

In addition to these layout options and others, we also have the open-plan kitchen, which is when no walls are separating the kitchen from the adjoining rooms. The main purpose of this is to save space – but is the end result good or bad?

Let’s take a look at some pros and cons associated with the open-plan kitchen – and enjoy some stunning kitchen images in the meantime.