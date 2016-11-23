15 exterior gates that would impress your whole street!

It's not only the plants and flowers you put in your front garden that will make a big impact on the façade of your home, as security gates can really up the wow factor too. Any fencing expert will tell you that for a truly secure and safe home, you should consider strong gates.

But perhaps you've yet to invest? Maybe you haven't yet come across the perfect style for you? That's where we step in and show you a breathtaking selection of gates and garden fencing that will have your neighbours green with envy and desperate to know where you got yours from.

Without further ado, let's see what's on offer!