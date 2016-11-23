Your browser is out-of-date.

15 exterior gates that would impress your whole street!

PUERTAS DE EXTERIOR, CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.
It's not only the plants and flowers you put in your front garden that will make a big impact on the façade of your home, as security gates can really up the wow factor too. Any fencing expert will tell you that for a truly secure and safe home, you should consider strong gates.

But perhaps you've yet to invest? Maybe you haven't yet come across the perfect style for you? That's where we step in and show you a breathtaking selection of gates and garden fencing that will have your neighbours green with envy and desperate to know where you got yours from.

Without further ado, let's see what's on offer!

1. Beautiful, unusual and intricate

PUERTAS DE EXTERIOR, CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.

CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.

This looks like woven metal.

2. A traditional wall with modern gates and contemporary hardware

PUERTAS DE EXTERIOR, CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.

CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.

Looks undeniably amazing!

3. Stainless steel can be customised

Edelstahl Sichtschutz, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

The possibilities are endless by laser cutting any design of your choice.

4. This gate is incredibly modern

PUERTAS DE EXTERIOR, CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.

CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.

Despite a rustic framework.

5. Natural wood and metal might look softer than some materials

Curved top wooden gate - Idigbo hardwood Swan Gates
Swan Gates

Curved top wooden gate—Idigbo hardwood

Swan Gates
Swan Gates
Swan Gates

But you'd best have an invitation to enter!

6. Electronically controlled gates make for a really luxurious welcome home

Driveway gate F E PHILCOX LTD
F E PHILCOX LTD

Driveway gate

F E PHILCOX LTD
F E PHILCOX LTD
F E PHILCOX LTD

Feel like a VIP every time you return home.

7. Gates that look like adjacent fences blend in beautifully

Visual Barriers Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Visual Barriers

Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

No more cold callers for you!

8. Roller gates are fantastic

Portón ascendente, Elite Puertas Automaticas
Elite Puertas Automaticas

Elite Puertas Automaticas
Elite Puertas Automaticas
Elite Puertas Automaticas

They offer the security you need and open at the flick of a switch.

9. Solid metal gates really mean business

Puertas automaticas de aluminio soldado, Puertas Lorenzo, s.a
Puertas Lorenzo, s.a

Puertas Lorenzo, s.a
Puertas Lorenzo, s.a
Puertas Lorenzo, s.a

A dark finish amplifies the no nonsense approach.

10. Wood will never cease to be amazing

ENTRY GATE FURUKAWA DESIGN OFFICE
FURUKAWA DESIGN OFFICE

ENTRY GATE

FURUKAWA DESIGN OFFICE
FURUKAWA DESIGN OFFICE
FURUKAWA DESIGN OFFICE

You can choose between solid or ornate for gates.

11. Personalised gates will ensure you're the envy of your neighbours

Bespoke Timber Gate Swan Gates
Swan Gates

Bespoke Timber Gate

Swan Gates
Swan Gates
Swan Gates

Just make sure you give the house a good name!

12. Wide, impressive gates can be an amazing deterrent

Puertas automaticas de aluminio soldado, Puertas Lorenzo, s.a
Puertas Lorenzo, s.a

Puertas Lorenzo, s.a
Puertas Lorenzo, s.a
Puertas Lorenzo, s.a

As well as a gorgeous way to mark your boundary.

13. Simple gate designs can often be better

Puerta madera Cedro Odorata. , CHD COMPANY
CHD COMPANY

CHD COMPANY
CHD COMPANY
CHD COMPANY

They look more secure and intimidating than fancy versions.

14. Metal gates have a traditional appeal

Wrough Iron Metal Gates Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

Wrough Iron Metal Gates

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

Though simple is good, custom metal gates have an appeal that's hard to beat.

15. Aluminium is an ideal gate material

Puertas automaticas de aluminio soldado, Puertas Lorenzo, s.a
Puertas Lorenzo, s.a

Puertas Lorenzo, s.a
Puertas Lorenzo, s.a
Puertas Lorenzo, s.a

As it's so malleable, you can make whatever size or style you want happen.

For more home entrance inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 simple ideas that will make your entrance look beautiful.

6 easy ways to shape your garden
Which of these styles would suit your home?

